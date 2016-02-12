Choose your flowers based on your personality

The Lily is associated with funeral wreaths so should the melancholic ones surround themselves with Lillies? On the contrary, they could do with some cheering up. A melancholy person may be wrapped up in himself and his miseries so, to cheer him up, daisies are the remedy. Violets might suit them too since violets are supposed to suit people who are simple in their outlook but with a streak of loyalty. They might need to be cheered up in which case the sweet smell of jasmine is the perfect pick-me-up. The marigold is another flower that purifies the air around and will lift up the soul of the melancholic. With its bright orange-yellow color, it is also a pleasing sight for melancholic eyes. The chrysanthemum is associated with cheerful types but here, it can cheer up people with a melancholy outlook on life. Pick flowers that seem to smile and lift up your soul if you feel sadness overwhelming you and it will make a great difference to your life.

With so many flowers signifying so many different things, knowing ones that suit your character and personality will help you pick the right ones and create positive vibrations inside your home.

