​That is why you should think about a mineral floor for your house

The best thing about natural mineral floor is the range of colors and textures these are available in. Granite is available in colors ranging from black to green to rust. Tiles in various colors can be cut into various shapes to form exquisite floor designs. Marble has a natural veined look. Still, one can mix black and white marble as well as green marble to create a mosaic that stands out as being unique. As for vitreous tiles, these are available in plain colors, in veined textures and in a breathtaking range of designs that will add a touch of colour and beauty to your interiors. Some might argue a plain mirror vitreous floor looks good since it reflects doors, furniture and windows. Others might opt for a textured vitreous mineral floor if they find light reflections to be distracting. With or without a carpet covering, the mineral floor can be the starting point that defines the style of the interior.

Mineral floor is a natural product and should be the first consideration over cork, wood or vinyl flooring due to its beauty, durability and environment-friendliness.

