A luxurious home in Sandesh Vihar, New Delhi

If you are looking to deck your house in an opulent manner but don’t know how to go about it, take a cue from this luxurious project by the interior designers and decorators at H5 Interior Design. A mix of trendy and classic furniture along with golden decor accents makes this home a regal affair with a cosy touch. From quirky coffee tables to innovative wall decor, magnificent woodwork, stylish paintings, and thoughtful lighting, this house impresses in all ways. Every room has its own personality and the master bedroom is a lavish affair where you can sleep, study, relax and be at peace. The spacious terrace is also gorgeously adorned and is the ideal place for unwinding with loved ones.
A uniquely shaped golden coffee table, a cosy L-shaped sofa, a few quirky chairs and ottomans and a very snazzy corner table with golden touches make this eclectic living room exciting. The colour palette is a stylish mix of black, brown, blue, burgundy and more, and appeals to the eye. Ample natural light add to the attraction.
Flower-like accents in different sizes and colours like black, silver and gold make this feature wall very interesting. It adds to the regal look of the living room.
The massive and elegant crockery unit in dark wood in the dining room is awe-inspiring and very functional. It also lends warmth and contrast to the cream environment.
This classic dining space boasts of sophisticated chairs, beautiful lamps, vibrant paintings and a lush palm in the corner. The lighting is mellow for a soothing vibe here.
This highly polished black console unit has been decked with golden decor accents and the wall above it features a unique wall art made with mirrors. The effect is regal.
Bathed in mellow lights, this spacious bedroom uses mostly white to create a relaxing space. The modern ceiling lighting, the classy wardrobe and the lavish bed are all appealing.
Plush cushions in black and white and a tall padded headboard make this bed a luxurious affair. The black lamps on either side, and the stylish bench at the foot of the bed complete the look.
A slightly curved leather sofa in burgundy offers cosy seating in one part of the bedroom. The plump colourful cushions add to the comfort factor, while the wooden wall in the distance gives the study the privacy it needs.
From this vantage point you can see how modern the white and wooden TV unit of the bedroom is. The sleek dressing unit in the left corner also demands special attention.
Sleek and minimal, this white and wooden dressing unit is perfect for getting ready in style. The ottomans are cosy while the lighted circular mirror is funky!
A warm wooden floor and white walls make this study classic yet fashionable. The shelves on the right are ideal for displaying photos and achievements and storing wines. A couple of industrial style lamps and artworks add personality to the space.
Protected by glass windows, this spacious terrace is lined with faux grass matting for a lively look. The stylish rattan furniture makes seating comfy here, while the potted greens make the air refreshing. A couple of animal figurines add to the playfulness of the space.
