A functional and pretty home in Hyderabad

This is a wonderful home that is both practical and stylish. While the whole house has been thought out well and designed to suit the needs of a home that has both adults and children. The common spaces are spectacular and the children’s room is bright and vibrant. In keeping with the requirements of the homeowners, the designers of Ghar Ek Sapna Interiors have created spaces that are easy to maintain and look lovely at the same time.
Keeping the idea simple and using some basic furnishing the designers have managed to make the room look warm and interesting.
The dining room is small yet fits perfectly in here. With seating for six people, it is perfect for family meals. The ceiling looks nice and that helps to differentiate this space from the rest of the area.
With the Tv up on the wall, there is enough space around the room for arranging the sofas and other accents.
Having a sink accessible to the dining area may be an idea that is used very often, but it works, in this case, thanks to the beautiful rustic tiles used on the wall.
Accented by bright lights, the sink looks modern and cool. The unique design makes it look part of the design and the room.
By putting in a small shelf in the room, the designers have made space for a pooja room that is perfect for some contemplation and prayer.
By using earthy shades for the wall, this room looks well-put-together. The brown wardrobes add warmth and allow for tons of storage in the room.
The wardrobes are unique thanks to a window in between. However, the blinds are adding the right touch and therefore do not seem out of place.
This classic kitchen is bright and filled with the right energies. A fan in the kitchen provides relief from the intense heat that the area sees during the hot months. By using a combination of colors, the kitchen is bright and the windows provide natural light as well.
The wonderful storage around the house is wonderful as there are lights within the boxes or shelves. This lighting helps you to be able to see clearly what you are looking for.
A burst of the right colors can create magic in a room and this is proof of the same. With bright blue colors and a ton of characters, this funky bedroom is perfect for a child
By using some cool lighting effects, the room looks fancy and modern during the nights providing hours of fun and delight to the kids.