A spectacular Bangalore home for a lovely family

This is a modern home with a wonderful twist. While some areas are unusually modern in design, the others are beautifully rustic and traditional. While some of the lights take inspiration from the potters of this country, the furniture is unlike any you may have seen. Using wide open spaces and straight lines throughout the house, the architects at ERGATE have created a unique and exceptional home. So, by combining some opposing elements and using them well, this home is beautiful, simple and functional. There has been an extensive use of wooden elements in the dining and the living room areas making it look warm and welcoming.