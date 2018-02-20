A spectacular Bangalore home for a lovely family

This is a modern home with a wonderful twist. While some areas are unusually modern in design, the others are beautifully rustic and traditional. While some of the lights take inspiration from the potters of this country, the furniture is unlike any you may have seen. Using wide open spaces and straight lines throughout the house, the architects at ERGATE have created a unique and exceptional home. So, by combining some opposing elements and using them well, this home is beautiful, simple and functional. There has been an extensive use of wooden elements in the dining and the living room areas making it look warm and welcoming.
The simple design is indicative of a modern design. The light blue accents which have been combined with the white tonescreate a pleasing, serene and wonderful effect.
The artwork, the design of the sofas and the beautiful balcony that opens to a gorgeous view of the sea are perfectly indicative of a contemporary design. The center table is sleek and functional.
An eight-seater table welcomes you into the dining area. With a large colorful poster on the wall, there is no need for heavier or extensive accents. The compact and slim shelves against the wall do not restrict space but at the same time provide enough storage for your crockery and other things.
This simple yet rustic bedroom design works well as most would feel instantly relaxed and happy in a room such as this. The room is airy and bright as the windows are a door like and open onto a balcony with a view.
The wonderful corner of the room has been created with cushions and is a perfect nook for relaxing with a book. The wardrobe provides storage and seems to match the design well.
The small sit-out is perfect as it has a wooden flooring and the swing is ornate and different. The bench in the corner provides additional seating. The sit-out works to create a small and simple space for the nature to come into your home.
These tube-like lights are gorgeous and simple. With holes throwing out spots of light, it can be a perfect space for a cozy and romantic dinner.
This beautiful dining table is designed for those time when you just need a change from the usual set-up. Done up completely in wood, this place is warm, cozy and rustic. The shelf in the corner can work great as a small bar.
This spectacular space is a dream for someone who loves to laze around with book or just watch some tv. The luxurious seating and the access to books makes it the perfect spot for relaxation.6 pictures of bedrooms designed by architects in Mumbai.