A modern home with traditional touches in New Delhi

This is a beautiful home, impressive to look at and yet not heavy on maintenance. While the accents look expensive and luxurious, they are simple pieces which make the house look like a home. The homeowners who expressed a desire to have a home that met their expectations were provided with much more than just that. Sleek interiors, grand furnishings,and a light color palette make this house look striking, spectacular and elegant. The designers from H5 Interior Design have done an awesome job of making the home look organized, well-designed and pretty.
This attractive minimalist living room has a warm feeling to it and that is as a result of the warm lighting used all around. Also, you will find that the designers have used wonderful and comfortable sofas to create the look. Black can look overwhelming but use them with light colors it has managed to make the room look inviting and gracious.
An eclectic combination of furniture makes this room look inviting and welcome. The lights in the corner of the room are modern and unusual.
The wall unit is compact and functional. It has a wonderful unit below the Tv for storage. This allows electronic devices be displayed without the clutter and wires.
This wonderful dining room is gorgeous with its modern lines and quirky lighting effect. The drapes at the end of the room provide the right look. The chairs and their design are quite cool. The mosaic dining table is in perfect contrast to the accents and colors in the room but it does not clash with the design idea.
This great bedroom provides the perfect space for relaxation and rejuvenation. The large windows are great for additional and natural light during the day. The drapes have both sheer and heavy ones and this makes it easy to use whichever you are in the mood for.
This elegant, stylish and modern bathroom is sure to be the envy of every guest who comes into the house. While the shelf under the sink is black, the tiles which are a perfect combination of greys and whites matches and complements it. The gorgeous shades on the mirror add a glamorous touch to the bathroom.
This lovely and colorful space is perfect for children. The furnishings- the drapes and the bedsheets are a bright blue making the room look vibrant and cheerful.
A vibrant bedroom can be perfect only with an equally colorful wardrobe. This wardrobe does that and more. It matches the colors and the tones of the room to the "T".