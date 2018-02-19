A modern home with traditional touches in New Delhi

This is a beautiful home, impressive to look at and yet not heavy on maintenance. While the accents look expensive and luxurious, they are simple pieces which make the house look like a home. The homeowners who expressed a desire to have a home that met their expectations were provided with much more than just that. Sleek interiors, grand furnishings,and a light color palette make this house look striking, spectacular and elegant. The designers from H5 Interior Design have done an awesome job of making the home look organized, well-designed and pretty.