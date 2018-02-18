22 creative wall décor ideas for Indian homes

In the process of finding the perfect furniture and furnishings to decorate the house, often the walls are neglected. However, it is a feature that can greatly enhance the style of a house and add lots of personality to any room. Decorating the blank walls in your house does not have to be an expensive proposition. In today’s ideabook, we bring you 22 creative wall décor ideas, which include cheap D-I-Y solutions, to bring life to boring walls.
A blank wall in the passageway or along the staircase can become interesting with the addition of some beautiful family pictures in simple frames. Browse through your collection of photographs or your favourite moments – vacations, special occasions or life events – and display them to create unique wall décor in your house.
Wallpaper is perhaps the most common among living room wall décor ideas. It works irrespective of the size of the house and can add style to even the tiniest apartment. It’s easy to install and can be replaced when you want a change.
The simplest among wall design ideas is to paint the walls in a bright colour. Additionally, you can place accessories such as mirrors or photographs with contrast coloured frames to make the space look spectacular.
Nothing brings life to a wall more than a collection of art or artefacts. Whether it’s a collection of posters, photographs, paintings or crockery, this is an idea that works well, especially as large wall décor.
Bedrooms need to be soothing so that it allows you to relax within. Among the best wall décor ideas for bedrooms is installing a wallpaper with a beautiful scenery to create a calm ambiance in the room. It can work just as well in living rooms or dining areas.
Before you throw out an unused rug or tapestry, look around your home and see whether it can add beauty to one of the walls. Hanging old rugs on the wall is a cheap wall décor idea as you the only things you need to spend on are a few nails and a frame to mount it on the wall.
For kids’ bedrooms among the cheap wall décor ideas, DIY solutions such as hand painted motifs or stencils of cartoon characters or animals are a great idea for adding a fun touch to the space.
Adding texture to the walls can bring a 3D effect to the room. A large pictorial sculpture mounted on the wall of a living room can create a stunning feature in the house.
Mirrors are a great solution for wall décor in any room, especially one that is small or dark as it reflects light and space to make the area appear brighter and larger.
Making a statement wall in your house is another idea for unique wall décor. All you need to do is paste or paint your favourite quote on the wall to inspire everyone who reads it.
Another idea for adding texture to living or dining room wall décor is to clad a section of the wall with stone tiles. It will bring a lovely natural look to the area.
A living or green wall also works well in a dining room or living area as it introduces a refreshing touch to the ambiance.
If your small apartment does not have space to stash your bike when it's not in use, how about utilising it to create a memorable wall display? Take it a step further by painting the background wall in a bold colour.
Display shelves are another effective resource for adding interest to blank walls. They can be used to store books and décor accessories to add personality to the room.
Another cheap wall décor idea, which is also a D-I-Y solution, is to paste decorative stickers or decals on the wall to bring a unique element to the room.
Among the innovative wall décor ideas for kitchens is a magnetic board that can be used as a base for creatively displaying utensils or even as a storage shelf for condiments and spices.
Whether you want to use your old CDs or visit flea markets to find your favourite recording artists, creating a CD wall is a great solution for wall décor ideas from waste material. It is also an inexpensive way to make a wall unique and interesting.
If you are looking for versatile wall décor ideas for kitchens, then consider covering one of the walls with a blackboard. It can serve as a place to write recipes or sketch your favourite dishes. The best part is that you can wipe and redraw the images once you get bored with them.
Tiny bathrooms are not the easiest to decorate, but you can make them interesting by mounting frames in a variety of shapes and colours. Adding mirrors in the frames is one of the popular and practical wall décor ideas for bathrooms that are small, as they will reflect the space and increase the sense of amplitude in the room.
Textured wallpaper in a metallic finish is a wonderful way to add a stunning feature to a living room. For smaller areas, DIY wall décor ideas with crepe paper can work just as well. All you need to do is paste the paper on the section of the wall that you want to decorate and then cover it in the colour or design of your choice using spray paint cans.
Of course, you can think out of the box and come up with innovative ways to make your walls memorable. Displaying a stunning collection of colourful artistic lamps on the living room wall will not only make the room brighter but also introduce a stunning element that becomes the highlight of your house.
Wood walls are considered difficult to decorate as you don’t want to spoil the natural material by fixing too many nails into it. While a wood wall has natural charm, it can get monotonous after a while. Among the wood wall decorating ideas that help to add texture to the room is to clad the wall with strips of wood. Highlighting the uneven surface with lighting can enhance the texture of the wall and bring a lovely feature to the space.
Depending upon your budget, you can find hundreds of clever wall décor ideas that can add style to your home. The easiest option is to browse through your storage to discover forgotten treasures such as photographs, posters, crockery, records or even trophies that you can display on your wall to reflect a bit of your personality in your home. If you are unsure about the best way to organize your unique wall décor, you should consult an interior design professional as they will come up with creative solutions that will make everyone admire your home and its treasures.