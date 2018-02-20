10 sofa designs for a modern living room

The living room and more importantly the sofas that are part of it are one of the most important elements of interior design. This is because the living room is the room which the whole household uses to relax and unwind, and comfortable and aesthetically pleasing sofas can change the whole look and feel of a living room. Today we will look at some of the sofa designs trending this year. We will explore some of the popular styles of sofas and what kind of home they are most suitable for. We will also discuss different styles such as the minimalist style, industrial style, classic style and vintage among many others.

Hopefully these ideas and beautiful pictures of professionally designed living rooms will give you some inspiration for furnishing your own home and keeping it up to date and modern. Let's check it out shall we?