A spectacular home with creative touches in Surat

This home is nothing like the others. The interior architects from Spacce Interiors have created a beautiful and impressive space that is not only well-designed but is homely too. The wood exteriors seem to welcome people into a warm and remarkable space. The panels on the wall look elegant and formal. A similar theme runs through the entrance of the house. A huge house is complemented by the interesting use of colors and luxurious sofas. The rooms have also been done up by using minimal accents. The wall colors are not bright but the furnishings are vibrant and seem to give a royal touch to the house.
It has a tall ledge or shelf that holds a unique and creative piece. The wonderful lighting used all over the house make the place look lively and energetic. A picture of Ganesha- the remover of obstacles hangs in the lobby making for a traditional welcome.
The choice of lights is modern but the room has been sparsely designed in the hope that space will speak for itself. With a wonderful happy energy flowing through without obstructions of furniture and other elements, the room is open and airy. The large space has minimal furniture that it is enough to present a warm welcome to the guests.
The red curtains do for the room what the other accents and elements do not accomplish. The brightness of the color and the richness of the furnishings make the classic living room look royal and luxurious. The arrangement of the sofas enables great conversations as everyone has a clear view of the room and its occupants.
The beautiful room is pretty thanks to the small and thoughtful design ideas. The low ceiling fans hang from wooden beams. The center table is made of glass and gives a contemporary look to the entire set-up. The throw pillows and the cushions offer a wonderful contrast as the cushions have the wonderful ruffles you normally associate with traditional and older homes.
A rustic dining room that is in close proximity to the kitchen works very well. Not only is it easy to arrange meal times, but such families typically hang out together. The dining table looks small yet functional and elegant. The leather chairs add a sense of formality to the area but it fits perfectly in there. The red blinds build on the theme that was laid out in the living room.
The wonderful wall mural sufficiently makes up for the simplicity of the room. The wooden flooring and the unusual ceiling design makes the room special.