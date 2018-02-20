A spectacular home with creative touches in Surat

This home is nothing like the others. The interior architects from Spacce Interiors have created a beautiful and impressive space that is not only well-designed but is homely too. The wood exteriors seem to welcome people into a warm and remarkable space. The panels on the wall look elegant and formal. A similar theme runs through the entrance of the house. A huge house is complemented by the interesting use of colors and luxurious sofas. The rooms have also been done up by using minimal accents. The wall colors are not bright but the furnishings are vibrant and seem to give a royal touch to the house.