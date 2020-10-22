What is the best material for kitchen cabinets in India?

In modern kitchens, stainless steel and aluminium are other materials that are used for the cabinets. Stainless steel is the preferred material in professional kitchens as it is easy to maintain and clean. Similarly, aluminium kitchen cabinet can be extremely durable and strong. They both come in a variety of finishes with etching, decorative patterns and brushing. Once treated, metal cabinets can last for many years as they are resistant to rust and stains. They are easy to scrub down without damaging the surface, making them ideal as modular kitchen cabinets in Indian homes. Additionally, unlike other materials, they aren’t affected by heat or humidity.

One of the disadvantages of steel kitchen cabinets or aluminium cupboards is that they can be heavy, but this problem is easily solved by using metal doors on wood-based cabinets. Metal cabinet doors can also be combined with glass to make the space look lighter. Unlike laminates and wood veneers, metal kitchen cabinets have limited variety in terms of colour and decorative detailing. They require maintenance to prevent the shiny metallic coat on the surface from getting oxidised or rusted. Additionally, the glossy surface shows up smudges and fingerprints easily, so they will require frequent dusting. Metal cabinets also tend to get dented and scratched, and compared to other materials, metal doors are noisier when opened or closed. The cost of these cabinets is another deterrent as they are very expensive.

See these beautiful kitchen cabinets to get inspired to use a combination of materials.

Before deciding on the best material for cabinets in a modular kitchen it’s advisable to explore the various materials, their design and colour options, as well as the costs. To a certain extent, your budget will help to narrow down the choices. Besides this, the overall style of your house will also play a crucial part in the decision-making process as the kitchen has to match the rest of the home. While it is easy to walk into a store to find kitchen cabinets for sale, it is not advisable to buy them just because they are cheap. You should weigh pros and cons of each material, keeping in mind your specific needs in the kitchen.

Before you finalize the material, it’s best to consult a professional kitchen planner to help you to design the cabinets. With their experience in kitchen design, they will be able to suggest the most suitable material for your kitchen based upon your needs as well as the style of your home.