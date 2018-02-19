A modern Indian home with spacious interiors

This home is as close to nature as you can get and this is thanks to the natural elements, accents and the importance of staying as minimally modern as possible. So, this home is traditional, rustic yet exceptional in style. Extensive use of stone and greenery makes you feel like the home is almost rural in its look. Living in this home will truly be a wonderful experience for the homeowners. The interior architects of Spacce Interiors have truly created a one-of-a-kind home. By following simple lines and minimal use of colors, they have kept the look natural and interesting.