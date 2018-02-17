A striking home with beautiful interiors in Surat

This is a wonderful home designed keeping in mind the need to stay natural and as close to nature as possible. Using the vast area available, the interior architects at Spacce Interiors have chosen to work with space rather than design for space. The bedrooms seem open and large, the windows in the room are extensive and big allowing unrestricted views of the open spaces all around the home. Even though modern gadgets and electronics have been used, they have been used minimally so the home stays functional and comfortable.
A view of the space gives you an idea of the vastness. The greenery existing is wonderful and the designers have not changed that.
By using natural tiles for the creative work in the room, the artistic aspect has been taken care of. By using tinted glass, the room gets a faint blue tinge. While one portion of the room overlooks the swimming pool, the green side also looks pleasing and light blue in color. The bed is simple without much design and this goes with the overall natural theme.
The natural effect that the jute blinds provide is unmatched to any other furnishing you may see or find. By keeping the tones in the room rustic and earthy, the look is perfect and natural.
Using a modern idea, they have made it traditional and it does steal the show in this room! The cute bunk bed looks straight out of an antique showroom. The design is traditional and the idea is modern- it’s a perfect combination of both here. The cute steps that lead to the top, have wonderful shelves hidden and this is perfect to store all the unwanted and uncouth toys away from the public eye.
This wonderful game room has only a carom board but there is enough space to keep adding to the collection as and when the interests build up about any new game. The colorful checkered wall is interesting and makes the room lively.
The wonderful staircase seems to wind upwards endlessly and the wooden staircase is simple yet arresting. The wonderful “slate-colored” wood is perfect to keep the tone neutral and dark. The lovely lights which are unique since they have plants growing out of them are bath modern in design yet do not seem out of place.
This unique dining table is more rustic than anything else around the home. The table which seems handmade looks elegant and classic. The crack on the table and the rustic chairs make it look like the pieces have been picked from around the house and not machine-made. By not adding any artificial elements, the homeowners have tried to create a look that is most natural.