10 beautiful small mandirs in living rooms

homify Modern living room
Having a mandir in living room comes with its own advantages and disadvantages. The biggest advantage is that you and your family can seek blessing every time while going out or coming in the home.  Now the greatest disadvantage which can be an advantage too… the mandir have to be aesthetically done to look great since it is in the living room, the social area of the home. To help you in designing a beautiful temple in your living room we have come up with some beautiful pictures of small mandir in the living rooms.

Have a look!

​1. Behind the screen

family room homify Modern living room
family room

A statue of Lord Buddha sitting in meditative pose, two burning lamps and the mystical and pious atmosphere spread all around; spirituality and faith in the air. Get soaked in it!

​2. Hanging temple

Living Area homify Modern living room Grey
Living Area

A small elevated space in the corner separated from the rest of the room by wooden box filled with pebbles and a beautiful glass temple fixed on the wall but creating an illusion of hanging from above; it’s beautiful.

​3. Artistic expression

Entrance wall homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Entrance wall

 If it’s living room it has to be amazingly beautiful. This mandir is a beautiful amalgamation of faith and creativity. It’s minimalist, simple and innovative.

​4. Temple with a twist

homify Modern living room
The zigzag wooden blocks stacked one over the other becomes the throne of the Almighty and a small mandir for the family to pray. It is there to enhance the beauty of the living room.

​5. Divine corner

Mr. Praveen. , Insign Insign Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Limestone Metallic/Silver Wood,Interior design,Door,Building,Floor,Wall,Flooring,Real estate,Rectangle,Living room
Mr. Praveen.

Golden statue, ochre wall defining the mandir, bamboo shoots adding freshness and yellow light brightening up the small mandir; it’s a perfect corner to sit and meditate.

6. Watching from above

homify Modern living room
A beautiful marble mandir is strategically placed for divine intervention in the home and life of the inmates residing there. You cannot miss the darshan while going out or coming in the home.


7. Pure and simple

Tv unit The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist living room Plywood Wood effect Building,Wood,Comfort,Interior design,Lighting,Ceiling fan,Hall,Architecture,Living room,Floor
Tv unit

A pure marble statue standing on a red covered table, wooden planks behind holding a lamp focused on the statue and a swing to sit for your daily rendezvous with God; this temple is elegant and pure.

8. Adorning the wall

Puja and TV unit area homify Asian style walls & floors
Puja and TV unit area

The empty wall on the side of the television has been beautifully decorated with a wooden temple fixed on it. A serene idol and two hanging lamps in the shape of conch complete the look of the simple mandir.

9. Guarding the door

Lotus Apartment, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors Modern living room
Lotus Apartment

A small mandir on top of a cabinet is guarding and protecting the family and home from any negativity and bad omen. You can design it to be a temple or a beautiful decoration piece adorning your living room, choice is yours.

​10. Behind the doors

SNN Raj Serenity, 2 BHK - Mr. Deepak, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Tropical style living room
SNN Raj Serenity, 2 BHK—Mr. Deepak

A niche on the wall has been converted into a beautiful abode of God. Terracotta statues guard the beautiful temple doors that have bells hanging in the small openings cut in the shape of bell. It’s stunning!

Get inspired by these beautiful pooja rooms from 2017: 10 beautiful pictures of pooja rooms from 2017 

Which mandir design inspired you and would look perfect into your living room? Comment and let us know.


