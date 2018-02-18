Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful 5000sqft house with garden in Hyderabad

Today’s tour will take you through an expansive, modern and very well-furnished house in Hyderabad. From its lavish landscaped garden to the white and elegant exterior facade and charming interiors, you will fall in love with all of it! While the entrance is majestic in its wood and glass avatar, the living room is classy both during daytime and after dark. Stylish lighting, sophisticated furniture, soothing colours and thoughtful decor accents make this residence a must see. The interior designers and decorators at Ghar ek Sapna Interiors have done a wonderful job indeed!

Refreshing pathway

The path leading you from the elegant high gate to the house is neatly paved and flanked by lively greenery. Tall trees offer ample shade and privacy, while the potted greens and lawn add colour to the space. 

Manicured lawn

Neat and manicured, the lush green lawn promises tons of outdoor relaxation during good weather. The beautiful palms of various heights offer privacy to the inhabitants when they sunbathe or unwind together on the lawn.

A stately facade

Large and rendered completely in white, the exterior facade of this modern house is very impressive. Neat windows, a large terrace, and sleek lines make this structure very elegant and inviting.  The shaded portico is perfect for protecting guests from rain and sun.

Regal entrance

A brilliantly carved classic wooden door makes the entrance spectacular in this house. Its beauty has been enhanced by frosted glass panels that allow light to travel through, without compromising the privacy of interiors.

Beautiful living

The modern living room boasts of elegant blue and white furniture, classy marble flooring, pretty patterned curtains, and a neat wooden panel on the false ceiling. Well-lit, the room looks cheerful and welcoming.

Magical after dark

In the evenings, stylish accent lights are switched on to bathe the living room in a mellow and magical light. The overall look is very serene and unique.


A gorgeous wall

Lined with stone-finish wallpaper, this accent wall looks rustic and unique at the same time. The Buddha wall art and the sculpture add to the Asian feel and are serene touches. The settee looks luxurious with its pretty cushions.

View from above

The living room when viewed from above reveals the mainly white and brown colour scheme that is classic and cosy. Well-chosen art pieces add personality to the space, while hints of blue add life and contrast.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


