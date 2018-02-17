8 tricks that can save you loads of space at home

After years of living in the same home, stuff tends to pile up and the house seems to get smaller and smaller as the years pass. However, this doesn't necessarily have to be the case, there are simple techniques you can use to make more space in your house. Just follow some of the guidelines we've laid out for you and you will be on your way to a more spacious and comfortable home. Basically, you may need to consider purchasing some proper storage, but this doesn't need to be expensive and we'll show you how it can be done even on a tight budget. It's a worthy investment that you won't regret and your family will thank you for.
Remember that you will need to be patient and observant to carefully pick out the spaces you want to modify. Take a good look at your home after reading through some of these tips and see how you can apply them in your home. Throwing unused items away should also naturally be a part of this process. We hope this idea book will help you do so and inspire you with its gorgeous pictures of professionally designed homes, perfectly manicured to your comfort and needs.
The term modular usually brings up images of modern built-in kitchens with all the kitchen cabinetry, shelves and work spaces have been perfectly assembled in order to be space efficient and highly functioning. However, modular furniture can and actually should be applied in every room of the house. Pictured here, we see modular furniture being applied in a children's bedroom with the pull-out bed and built-in closets. Some other examples of modular furniture you can use at home to save space are sofa beds, seats with storage and pull-out cabinets.
Making enough space for storage can turn a cluttered house into a super neat one like the one we see in this picture. To achieve this clean professional for your house, you will need just the right amount of wall-mounted shelving in each room of the house. The right amount basically depends on your current storage needs, but don't forget to make some space for the future of stuff that is bound to accumulate again. Here are 6 shelving ideas for a home to inspire you.
Awkward spaces like the area under the stairs can be optimized and used to its full potential. For example, in this home pictured here, the space under the stairs has been transformed into a book shelf and a TV cabinet. Corridors and hallways can also function as storage spaces.
In the kitchen it's quite common to have shelves and cabinets above your head, but people hardly do this for other rooms in the house. This is probably one of the more unheard of tips here, but it can be a life saver and more importantly save more space in your home. Even the ceiling can be used for storage if you hang hooks on it.
Niche cabinets are a brilliant idea for kitchen utensils as it make the kitchen more organized and easier and more pleasant to prepare food in. However, they are also useful in other rooms of the house such as the bedroom, where you may have one to store accessories and jewelry, or the bathroom where you may need space to store cosmetics. Small things can create the worst kind of mess, the one that is tedious and painful to clean up, so save yourself the trouble of losing your small things with proper storage.
Storage boxes are very practical in whichever form they come in. The idea is to have a place where you can hide away stuff. Some storage boxes like one pictured here, can even be used as a seat, just throw a few cushions on it and you have a cosy seat. You can also use cheaper supermarket bought flimsy storage baskets and just shove them under your bed. Here are some other ways you can save space with hidden storage.
The bathroom can be dangerous when it's messy, wet and slippery so take special care to make sure your bathroom has adequate storage space for your accessories, shower gels, shampoos and etc. Just a simple wall-mounted shelf like the one pictured here may be enough to keep your bathroom clutter free and safe. Here are 5 bathroom shelving ideas to inspire you.
When it comes to saving space, pull-out cabinets are the best. The best part is they're so discreet and hidden away that you won't even notice that they're there—definitely a must in every home if you ask us. If you use the kitchen a lot, we would suggest getting one for the kitchen first as top priority, as it can do wonders for storing food and saving loads of trips to the supermarket. Here are some other modern food storage ideas which you may like.
We hope you've been inspired by this idea book and will visit us again at homify for more great ideas in interior design.