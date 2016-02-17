Extend your home to fit your style

Just like we outgrow clothes, sometimes we outgrow the houses we live in. When moving isn’t an option, think about adding an extension to your home to create the extra space you need. Extensions can be designed in a number of ways and can serve as anything from playrooms to garages. The only limitations to building an extension are ideas and a budget.

Before building an extension, understand how it will affect the value of your house. If you are an avid gardener, knowing that the extension will subtract area from your garden may create a dilemma. Secondly, each area has a ceiling limit to how much a house in that area will be worth. Sometimes, it is a better idea to move into a new house than spend money building an extension that will not add to the resale value of your property.

Like everything in design and architecture, understand the current home extension trends and how they will match your existing structure. Building an extension requires the same amount of effort as building a house. In most cases, you will need to consult an architect or structural engineer on the possibilities of breaking walls, laying plumbing lines etc.

Lastly, don’t build an extension as just another room. An extension must always be built with a purpose in mind or it will become a dumping ground. This will help decide the structure of the room as well as its layout. Here are the six most common types of extension rooms.