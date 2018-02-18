8 favourite playgrounds for germs in your kitchen

Believe it or not your kitchen is the favourite playground for germs in the home. In fact it rank higher even than the bathrooms. We can’t promise to make your kitchen completely free from germs and bacteria. But yes we can at least try to identify the most favourite spots of germs and suggest a few tips to keep it clean and sanitize. Have a look!
Dirty dishes, leftover food particles, water thrown after washing vegetables and non-vegetarian foods, the kitchen sink has the perfect condition for breeding germs and bacteria. You won’t be surprised to know that the sink has even more germs than the toilet seats. The only way to minimize the germ attack is by scrubbing the sink after every use with hot soapy water. You may also use disinfectant to keep it clean.
Many discussions and researches are going on to find the perfect method to clean the sponges and scrubbers which we use to clean our kitchen utensils and gadgets. Some researches suggest that cleaning sponges makes the germs worst whereas some contradicts this. However, we still need to clean the sponges and scrubbers. You can wash it in hot soapy water or keep it in microwave for a few minutes. Also change it frequently.
Carelessly we wipe our wet hands in the towel and then leave it hanging somewhere in the kitchen unaware that the moist towel is a perfect hangout place for the germs and bacteria. Kitchen fumes and dust also gets stuck on it. The only way to clean it is by changing it at every alternate day. Also to wipe your wet hands use disposable kitchen towels.
Remember how many times you have opened the refrigerator today? Definitely not; because we have to open it many times either to keep something in or take something out. Germs and bacteria very easily travel from the handle to our hands and then back. Clean it daily to avoid this travel. The simple solution of vinegar and alcohol or any soapy solution will clean it clear.
Handles and knobs of the cabinets are full of germs waiting to get transferred to your hands again. Apart from air, it gets transferred here through our hands only. However, it is easy to clean it. A simple solution of vinegar and alcohol can kill 100% of the germs and also make it sparkle.
Indian foods are incomplete without the generous dose of masalas. So the masala jars are an inescapable part of Indian kitchen and once again a favourite playground for germs. We handle it daily and so the germs too get transferred every day. Just wipe with wet cloths regularly and wash it before getting it refilled.
The wooden chopping boards have residues of vegetable trapped on the surface and needs an extensive cleaning or it becomes the breeding ground for germs. If you are using it to cut meat then the chances of having it infected increases manifold. Clean the board with soapy water or a solution of vinegar, lime and salt after every use. Or instead of wooden opt for a plastic board which can be cleaned easily and it can go in the dish washer too.
The grove on the remote makes it a perfect gadget for germs and bacteria to grow and hide. Remote control also changes the hands frequently thus exposing all to these germs. However, the kitchen remote is more prone to bacterial attack because of its proximity to kitchen fumes and wastes. It’s not possible to clean the remote. But you can keep it safe in a sealed bag and operate it from within. Wipe and change the bag frequently to keep it clean and germ-free.
