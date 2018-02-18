8 favourite playgrounds for germs in your kitchen

Remember how many times you have opened the refrigerator today? Definitely not; because we have to open it many times either to keep something in or take something out. Germs and bacteria very easily travel from the handle to our hands and then back. Clean it daily to avoid this travel. The simple solution of vinegar and alcohol or any soapy solution will clean it clear.

