A modest and beautiful home in Karnataka

This unique property has been designed by the architects at C FOLIOS Design and Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd. They have managed to create compact, wonderful and simple homes that work for close-knit families. By paying attention to the design and lay-out of the apartment, they have created rooms and spaces that speak and radiate happiness and warmth. Though it is a small apartment society compared to the high-rises we are seeing, you find that having stores below the society allows them to be self-reliant.
The apartment looks serene and interesting. Without adding unusual and extra designs on the front elevation, the designers have taken a simple and a minimalistic approach. The design itself is also in perfect synchronous and there are no confusing elements. Further, looking at the design you will find that they have allowed for quite a bit of natural lighting keeping the apartments fresh and light.
The stripes on the wall is refreshing and lively. The colors are on the lighter side making it look inviting and warm. The design is simple yet it exudes a wonderful charm. The sofas are black and it is a safe approach to design as it allows the homeowners to improvise with the design as well.
The dull muted tones in this room are exceptional. The grey furnishings and the brown tones in the headboard and the wall adds a touch of class and sophistication in the room. This will work as a perfect room for men as it reeks of formality and masculinity.
This kitchen may be small but the modular kitchen ensures that you have everything you will ever need. The refridgerator is conveniently located. The color of the room is perfect as it is neither too bright nor is it too dull. The white shelves brighten up the room more than adequately.
The colors in the room make it pop with energy and charm. The blue is wonderful and it has been complimented well with the brown. The combination of brown and white makes the wardrobes look pleasing and charming. The wall behind the headboard has been wall-papered with an interesting design making the room look vibrant. It is a perfect room for a youngster.
Using the right accents can make any room look wonderful and well designed. The tiles and the large mirror are a perfect choice when you are confused about the design of any room. The shelf under the sink is perfect and functional. The white makes the bathroom look contemporary and stylish. It brings out the modern look quite well.