A modest and beautiful home in Karnataka

This unique property has been designed by the architects at C FOLIOS Design and Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd. They have managed to create compact, wonderful and simple homes that work for close-knit families. By paying attention to the design and lay-out of the apartment, they have created rooms and spaces that speak and radiate happiness and warmth. Though it is a small apartment society compared to the high-rises we are seeing, you find that having stores below the society allows them to be self-reliant.