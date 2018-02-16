Pooja room Vastu tips for every Indian home

The pooja room is an important part of most houses in India. Whether you are in the process of building a new home or remodelling an old one, it is vital to ensure that this sacred space, which is used for meditation and prayer, is filled with positive energies. Vastu Shastra lay down certain guidelines that help with designing pooja rooms. From prescribing the perfect direction in which the pooja space should be located to the design, colour and materials that are ideal for it, today’s ideabook is devoted to Vastu tips for pooja rooms.
According to puja room Vastu, the northeast is the most auspicious location for the prayer area in a house as it is considered the divine direction. However, not every home has space in this direction for building a pooja room. In such cases, either the east or the north is the second-best location for the puja space. The pooja room in east facing houses should be ideally located in the north or east corner so that one faces these directions while praying. Working with a professional can help to design the pooja room in the perfect direction.
Although it may seem a great idea for optimising the space in the house, never place the pooja area underneath the staircase as this will mean that people walk over the roof of the pooja mandir. Similarly, the toilet is considered a space with negative energies, so placing the pooja unit next to or against the wall of a toilet or bathroom is considered inauspicious.
The ideal pooja room design should have a pyramid-structure for the roof, resembling the gopura of a temple. This structure is believed to enhance the concentration of positive energy in the space. If you are building a new house and plan to have a room dedicated for puja, then incorporating this element into the structure will be easy. Even in smaller apartments, it’s possible to have a pooja room mandir with a pyramid structure at the top. In India, it’s easy to find beautifully carved mandirs made of wood and marble. The price varies depending upon the size of the unit. However, in general, pooja room designs in wood can cost between INR 2,500 to INR 20,000. Marble mandirs are more expensive.
Get ideas from these beautiful pooja room designs.
In any home, the ground floor is the recommended place for the pooja room. According to pooja room Vastu it’s not advisable to design it in the basement or a higher floor of the house.
Ideally, as per Vastu, it is best to avoid placing idols in the pooja room. Divine images are a better option. However, if you must place an idol, ensure that it is not over 9 inches in height or less than two inches. It is essential that air flows freely in all directions around the idol. Therefore, the idols should be placed a few inches away from the pooja room walls and at a slightly higher level than the ground. Ideally, the feet of the idol should be at chest level when you are seated in the room to pray. Additionally, the idol should be placed so that one faces the east or north when praying.
Therefore, the pooja room in west facing houses should have the idol placed against the north or east wall, ensuring that there is no toilet or kitchen behind the wall.
Storage becomes a challenge, especially in pooja room design in small houses. Whether it’s religious books, lamps, wicks or other accessories, they need to be stored so that the pooja room looks neat and uncluttered, creating a relaxed setting this is perfect for worshipping or meditation. When designing storage for a pooja room, ensure that it is preferably located in the south or the west, so that it doesn’t block the sunlight entering the room. Additionally, nothing should be stored above the idol.
Since the ambiance in the pooja rooms needs to be tranquil, soothing colours such as white, pale yellow and light blue are suitable. Light shades help to reflect light and make the room look brighter. It’s best to avoid colours that are too dark or bold as they will interfere with the sense of calmness that is essential in a pooja room. Similarly, for the floors using white or cream toned marble is the recommended option.
If you are building a new house, design the pooja room with a window in the northeast to optimise the natural light entering the area. Diyas and lamps are a given in any pooja room, but you can increase the amount of illumination in the space with artificial lighting, especially in small pooja rooms without windows.
As per pooja room door Vastu, two-shutter doors made of high-quality wood are recommended. Additionally, the doorway should have a threshold. The reason for this is that the pooja room is a sacred space that needs to be free from insects, and the threshold helps to keep them out. The idol should not be placed directly in front of the entrance door of the pooja room.
Like other areas of the house, pooja rooms need to be decorated. However, there are certain things to avoid. Images that depict negative energy such as war or death should not be kept in the area. Placing photos of relatives who are no more is also not recommended. Use copper vessels as far as possible, especially for collecting water. Although the pooja room needs to be kept clean, never place a dustbin in the area.
In small apartments, finding the space for the pooja area can pose a challenge. It’s not uncommon to find the pooja room in kitchens or bedrooms. Although, as far as possible, these areas should be avoided for the pooja room, in some cases there is no other alternative. In such instances, and only as a last resort, if the pooja mandir is in the kitchen, ensure that it is placed in the northeast corner and has two shutters doors to keep it closed when it is not in use.
Designing the pooja space in the bedroom should be looked at as a last resort, as Vastu prescribes that no one should sleep in the pooja room. If there is no other alternative, incorporate it in the northeast corner of the bedroom. Additionally, the bed should be positioned so that your feet don’t point towards the pooja space when you are lying on the bed.
There are many intricacies in the practice of Vastu, and it’s almost impossible for an average homeowner to be aware of all the rules that this ancient Indian architectural system prescribes for pooja rooms and other areas in a home. Hence, it’s always best to consult a professional to ensure that your pooja room design meets all the requirements laid down by Vastu to make it a sacred and auspicious space filled with positive energies that will reverberate throughout the home to bring health, fortune and happiness.