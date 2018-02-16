Pooja room Vastu tips for every Indian home

According to puja room Vastu, the northeast is the most auspicious location for the prayer area in a house as it is considered the divine direction. However, not every home has space in this direction for building a pooja room. In such cases, either the east or the north is the second-best location for the puja space. The pooja room in east facing houses should be ideally located in the north or east corner so that one faces these directions while praying. Working with a professional can help to design the pooja room in the perfect direction.

Although it may seem a great idea for optimising the space in the house, never place the pooja area underneath the staircase as this will mean that people walk over the roof of the pooja mandir. Similarly, the toilet is considered a space with negative energies, so placing the pooja unit next to or against the wall of a toilet or bathroom is considered inauspicious.