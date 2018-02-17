A modern and sober home in Vijayapura

A beautiful home that exudes love and warmth, this home has everything that a homeowner would cherish. Lovely accents and well thought out spaces lead you around the house. Space seems to naturally move without any obstructions or garish design elements which do not have any meaning in the room. The house is not only functional but has a class and style about it. The lighting has been considered well and some meaningful and delightful pieces add charm to the lovely home. The architects at C FOLIOS design and construction solutions have created a simple yet sophisticated home.