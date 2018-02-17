Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern and sober home in Vijayapura

Justwords Justwords
Madhav Kadam, Vijayapura, Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd Living roomSofas & armchairs
Loading admin actions …

A beautiful home that exudes love and warmth, this home has everything that a homeowner would cherish. Lovely accents and well thought out spaces lead you around the house. Space seems to naturally move without any obstructions or garish design elements which do not have any meaning in the room. The house is not only functional but has a class and style about it. The lighting has been considered well and some meaningful and delightful pieces add charm to the lovely home. The architects at C FOLIOS design and construction solutions have created a simple yet sophisticated home.

Classy Wall Unit

Living Hall TV Unit Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd Living roomAccessories & decoration
Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd

Living Hall TV Unit

Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd
Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd
Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd

The wall unit is wonderful because it serves several purposes at the same time. While it provides the perfect backdrop for the TV, the white against the wood is stark but brings harmony to the design. The long unit below the wall unit is wonderful as it serves to hide all the clutter, devices and the gadgets.

Stylish Room

Hanging Lights at living Room Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd Living roomLighting
Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd

Hanging Lights at living Room

Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd
Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd
Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd

The glass doors in the room are slightly wider and larger and contribute to a different but an interesting look. The grey-white floor tiles keep the tone simple and light making the other accents stand out beautifully. The balcony doors are simple yet classic. The long and big wing chairs are formal yet elegant.

Wonderful Lighting

Sitting Arrangements Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd Living roomSofas & armchairs
Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd

Sitting Arrangements

Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd
Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd
Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd

The L-shape sofa is comfortable and convenient to provide adequate seating in the modern living space. The drapes are homely and nice. The white center table brings together the look of the room and acts as the perfect balancing factor. The stairs leading up to the first floor are elegant as they are crisp and different against the wonderfully earthy tiles on the wall against it.

Compact Study

Staircase Design with wall cladding Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd Walls & flooringTiles
Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd

Staircase Design with wall cladding

Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd
Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd
Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd

The cool stairs are further accentuated and complemented by the classy study table below the stairs. While this is a wonderful use of the space below the stairs, it is a cool little place to work while at home. The table is sufficient, you can also consider stacking some of your favorite books against the wall.

Interesting Ceiling Design

Ceiling Look Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd Living roomLighting
Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd

Ceiling Look

Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd
Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd
Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd

There is a consistent theme of the color of wood throughout the room and in continuing with the idea, the same color has been repeated on the roof. This brings the whole room together. Not only does it look well-designed, the false ceiling adds a certain warmth and a glow to the room.

Spacious Room

Madhav Kadam, Vijayapura, Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd Living roomLighting
Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd

Madhav Kadam, Vijayapura

Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd
Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd
Cfolios Design And Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd

This wonderful room has continuity as the entrance to the next room is fluid and pretty. The white shelves act as barriers to cut the room up but do not block the flow of energy. It looks like one continuous space. The shelves are done up in white to balance the colors and the extensive wood used in the room.For more exciting home and interior ideas, be with us on the next tour - 15 stylish and modern looking sliding doors.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


