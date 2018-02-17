A modern and sober home in Vijayapura

A beautiful home that exudes love and warmth, this home has everything that a homeowner would cherish. Lovely accents and well thought out spaces lead you around the house. Space seems to naturally move without any obstructions or garish design elements which do not have any meaning in the room. The house is not only functional but has a class and style about it. The lighting has been considered well and some meaningful and delightful pieces add charm to the lovely home. The architects at C FOLIOS design and construction solutions have created a simple yet sophisticated home.
The wall unit is wonderful because it serves several purposes at the same time. While it provides the perfect backdrop for the TV, the white against the wood is stark but brings harmony to the design. The long unit below the wall unit is wonderful as it serves to hide all the clutter, devices and the gadgets.
The glass doors in the room are slightly wider and larger and contribute to a different but an interesting look. The grey-white floor tiles keep the tone simple and light making the other accents stand out beautifully. The balcony doors are simple yet classic. The long and big wing chairs are formal yet elegant.
The L-shape sofa is comfortable and convenient to provide adequate seating in the modern living space. The drapes are homely and nice. The white center table brings together the look of the room and acts as the perfect balancing factor. The stairs leading up to the first floor are elegant as they are crisp and different against the wonderfully earthy tiles on the wall against it.
The cool stairs are further accentuated and complemented by the classy study table below the stairs. While this is a wonderful use of the space below the stairs, it is a cool little place to work while at home. The table is sufficient, you can also consider stacking some of your favorite books against the wall.
There is a consistent theme of the color of wood throughout the room and in continuing with the idea, the same color has been repeated on the roof. This brings the whole room together. Not only does it look well-designed, the false ceiling adds a certain warmth and a glow to the room.
This wonderful room has continuity as the entrance to the next room is fluid and pretty. The white shelves act as barriers to cut the room up but do not block the flow of energy. It looks like one continuous space. The shelves are done up in white to balance the colors and the extensive wood used in the room.