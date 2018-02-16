A bold and beautiful home in Hyderabad

This well-furnished, well-designed and overall modern looking home was designed for Krithika Reddy by Regalias India Interiors & Infrastructure, and Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad. The home takes some calculated risks in terms of décor and traditional seating arrangements, and manages to pull it off. Each element is delicately placed to ensure perfect harmony in the entire house.
This bar-style seating arrangement is a great idea for any home. It provides the perfect corner for a round of relaxing drinks and dinner for two. The bar stools are fashioned in the style of natural looking logs, giving them a very unique look. Most homeowners prefer using bar chairs or actual stools, but this design stands out from the rest.
From afar, this seating arrangement looks like a typical dining table and chairs. Upon closer inspection though, it resembles an Indian style seating arrangement with ample space. We love the intricate details that have been used in planning this area. From the seating arrangement with backrests to the table that is placed inside the floor, each detail has been taken care of.
Who wouldn’t love to dine here? There is a beautiful dining area, along with a curtain of beads that leads into it. The area is sectioned off with wooden partitions and the beaded curtain. However, by not using walls and doors, the designers have made sure it doesn’t feel secluded from the rest of the home. The partial closing makes the area feel open and private, both at the same time.
The classic kitchen is minimal yet stunning. Just white marble and wood everywhere makes us incredibly happy. The partial U-shaped design offers a lot of working space, while at the same time not feeling closed off from the living area and the dining area. Since white is used everywhere in the house, no kitchen appliances and accessories have been kept inside. This allows the design to be the star of the show.
Lattices are hands down the best design idea according to us. It is elegant, fun and playful, while offering a smart solution for separating spaces. The use of multiple lattice panels here is a smart idea. The designers have eliminated the wall, using these planks as a replacement.
After touring the living room , kitchen and dining area, we are not surprised with this modern bedroom design that is extraordinary. The fancy bed frame is something we only see in hotels. Therefore, seeing it in a home tells us that the designers have tried to replicate maximum style and comfort in this home. The soft curtains offer privacy when draw on all sides of the bed. Wooden furniture with different polishes is spread throughout the room, making this space look no less than a 5-star restaurant.