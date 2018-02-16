A bold and beautiful home in Hyderabad

After touring the living room , kitchen and dining area, we are not surprised with this modern bedroom design that is extraordinary. The fancy bed frame is something we only see in hotels. Therefore, seeing it in a home tells us that the designers have tried to replicate maximum style and comfort in this home. The soft curtains offer privacy when draw on all sides of the bed. Wooden furniture with different polishes is spread throughout the room, making this space look no less than a 5-star restaurant.Step in to ever more creative spaces with our next home tour.Modern kitchens: 13 great ideas with decorative vinyl