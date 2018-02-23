East meets west in a contemporary Pune home

The lighting in this room is spectacular. By spectacular, we do not mean a lot of lighting and lots of lighting fixtures. The lighting has been placed in order to use fewer light bulbs but provide maximum light. The key spaces are well lit to ensure that if you sit down to read or do something else, there are no dark spots in the room. We love the textured wall on the opposite end of the room. It looks stunning as compared to the remaining room that is bathed soft hues.