It is not enough for your home to be a visually appealing shelter crafted from brick and mortar. It must also be suited for healthy living. This means, the materials which go into building the house, the paint, the furnishing and the decor accessories must not make you sick or pollute the air you breathe indoors.

Healthy building is all about using materials or chemicals which are non-toxic, non-allergic, non-carcinogenic and as eco-friendly as possible. This sustainable concept can not only help you live a long, disease-free life, but also increase your physical and mental productivity. And if you have children, elderly family members or pets at home, then you have every reason to keep your abode healthy.

Different building science based strategies are usually employed by construction professionals to set up a house, which is the perfect nurturing haven for its inhabitants. But we understand that it may not be possible to get everything done, on a short notice. So, here we show you how taking care of the little things can also transform the aura of your house, and allow positive energy to permeate your interiors.