10 beautiful terrace designs which require very little space

A small terrace is not a good excuse for not creating creating a charming garden in it. This deficiency can be used to look stunning, and compliment the design that suits your home the best. The following idea book is the proof!

Our range of various terrace designs in limited spaces could be the solution or an inspiration for you to change the terrace into a little oasis of calm. In addition, we also added simple tips, which will allow you to choose the most ideal and fun design for your home. Ready? Let's go!