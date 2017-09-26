5 beautiful bedroom designs for your home

A tiled floor with complete wood work gives a very interesting look to the room. The use of the basic wood gives the room a very natural and complete look. The elegant and modern design of the bed adds to the beauty of the bedroom. The placement of the side tables with lamps and the wooden headboard completes the bed. A very creative placement of the flower vases over the bed wall looks classic here and the usage of printed wall tiles to make a pretty lamination on the wall is such a modern idea! Preetham interior designer has done a remarkable job when it comes to the designing of Khanna residence.

The side wall is completely adorned with the wooden wardrobe that not just provides enough space for storage but also adds to the décor of the room. All in all, the light wall colors and the wooden look of the room make it look wonderful.