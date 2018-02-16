Your browser is out-of-date.

10 big ideas to save space in tiny kitchens

Apartamento jovem casal, B+R Arquitetura B+R Arquitetura KitchenBench tops
Feeling tense and frustrated over the tiny kitchen of your home? Well… cheer up! Just because your kitchen is really small, it doesn’t mean that you have to compromise in style and comfort. You just need to plan and exploit the space to the maximum. Today we have brought for you 10 big ideas to maximize the utilization of space in the tiny kitchen. Have a look and get inspired!

​1. Power in a small package

Modern gadgets come in all sizes that can fit into any space. You can shop for slim and sleek kitchen appliances for your tiny kitchen. Small size doesn’t means that you have to compromise in its functionalities. In fact cooking will be more enjoyable if you have space to move around.

​2. Single-bowl sink

Simply opting for a single bowl sink instead of double bowl will make more room on the counter. There are lots of size and style available in kitchen sinks. Find something that goes well with your kitchen.

​3. Under the sink

Conceal the space under the sink and do not let it go waste. If you are apprehensive about the dampness beneath it, then at least you can use the space to store the cleaning agents, buckets or mop under the sink.

​4. Wall-mounted storage rack

Every space counts in a tiny kitchen, even the niche on the wall. Build storage racks and cabinets in every space available. Use the empty space to hang the ladles and cups. Select a multi-functional light for the kitchen and decorate the bottom of it with jars. Take some clue from here and build your own comfortable and fully functional beautiful kitchen.

​5. Open little tiny island

Think out of the box and unbox the kitchen. Use every side of the island by keeping it open and building shelves in it. The island here has stove, counter, sink and of course shelves and racks for storage.

​6. Comfort within reach

Modern kitchen design is all about comfort within reach. Install pullout drawers and shelves for maximum reach. In this way you can use the most difficult spot to reach in a convenient way. In cupboards, make storing space in the doors too like we have in refrigerators.


​7. Clean and clear cabinets

Chuck that knobs and handles and keep the kitchen cabinets clean and clear. Believe us; it will feel lighter without handles and the inch lost in handles will be an inch gained in kitchen space.

​8. Up in the ceiling

Why let those vertical spaces go in vain when it can create some precious storage space in the tiny kitchen? Take the cabinets up to the ceiling and use all the vertical and horizontal space available to make it a comfortable and neat kitchen.

9. Roomy from openness

Keep the kitchen open and enjoy the spaciousness it will offer. It has now become trendy to have an open kitchen where you will enjoy cooking while chatting with your family and friends.

​10. De-clutter the tardiness

Will discard it later; sounds familiar? Be ruthless and throw out the worn out knifes and non-stick pans, broken glass and cups, things you no longer use or have not used for past six months and clear the space. In a tiny kitchen, shiny glass doors on the wall cabinets will look great and create an illusion of roominess. Try it!

Keeping a kitchen organized in a huge task.Not anymore. Get some simple tips to keep your kitchen clean and organized: 8 intelligent tricks that will keep your kitchen organized! 

Which one of these space saving ideas inspired you the most? We are waiting to hear from you.


