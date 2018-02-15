Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A contemporary and colourful residence in Chennai

Justwords Justwords
Interior, Aspectra Interia Solution Aspectra Interia Solution Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Rendered for a large family, this home in Chennai is spacious, modern and full of life! Almost every room is vibrant, features trendy furniture and is well-lit for a comfy living experience. A stylish staircase connects the two levels of this house, while smart storage units ensure ample functionality everywhere. The kitchens are very convenient and have proper layouts, while the bedrooms wow with fashionable closets and funky false ceilings. Read on to know more about this project by the interior designers and decorators at Aspectra Interia Solution

Bold living

Interior, Aspectra Interia Solution Aspectra Interia Solution Modern living room
Aspectra Interia Solution

Interior

Aspectra Interia Solution
Aspectra Interia Solution
Aspectra Interia Solution

The beautiful red wallpaper is the chief highlight of this modern living space, while the TV unit looks unique with its printed backdrop. There is ample space to move around and the lighting is contemporary. 

Smart dining

Interior, Aspectra Interia Solution Aspectra Interia Solution Modern living room
Aspectra Interia Solution

Interior

Aspectra Interia Solution
Aspectra Interia Solution
Aspectra Interia Solution

The dining furniture has been smartly nestled under the staircase to make maximum use of available floor area. The furniture itself is simple yet stylish, while the glass and steel railings of the staircase make for a very modern aura.

Brilliant mezzanine

Interior, Aspectra Interia Solution Aspectra Interia Solution Modern living room
Aspectra Interia Solution

Interior

Aspectra Interia Solution
Aspectra Interia Solution
Aspectra Interia Solution

A stunning chandelier lends oodles of pizzazz to the mezzanine, with its warm brown walls and trendy steel and glass balustrade. Neat windows flood this space with natural light too. 

Sunny kitchen

Interior, Aspectra Interia Solution Aspectra Interia Solution Modern kitchen
Aspectra Interia Solution

Interior

Aspectra Interia Solution
Aspectra Interia Solution
Aspectra Interia Solution

This bright yellow modern kitchen is a very exciting sight and very functional too. Neat cabinets offer ample storage room, while geometrically inspired tiles liven up the backsplash. Large windows bring in tons of sunlight for a cheerful feel. 

Warmth of wood

Interior, Aspectra Interia Solution Aspectra Interia Solution Modern kitchen
Aspectra Interia Solution

Interior

Aspectra Interia Solution
Aspectra Interia Solution
Aspectra Interia Solution

Dark wooden cabinets define the warmth and elegance of another spacious kitchen here. Printed tiles for the backsplash go very well with the cabinets, while the glass and wood crockery unit looks very fashionable.

Hot pink surprise

Interior, Aspectra Interia Solution Aspectra Interia Solution Modern kitchen
Aspectra Interia Solution

Interior

Aspectra Interia Solution
Aspectra Interia Solution
Aspectra Interia Solution

Hot pink and white stripes make the closet in the daughter’s bedroom very feminine and charming. There is ample room to store clothes, linen, toys, games, shoes and more.


Funky ceiling

Interior, Aspectra Interia Solution Aspectra Interia Solution Modern dressing room
Aspectra Interia Solution

Interior

Aspectra Interia Solution
Aspectra Interia Solution
Aspectra Interia Solution

A couple of bright red squares and blue recessed lighting make this false ceiling very attractive and unique. 

Sleek and functional

Interior, Aspectra Interia Solution Aspectra Interia Solution Modern living room
Aspectra Interia Solution

Interior

Aspectra Interia Solution
Aspectra Interia Solution
Aspectra Interia Solution

This tall and asymmetrical closet in one of the bedrooms caught our eyes with its slender silhouette and dark wooden surfaces. The right part of the closet has a glass door to show off collectibles.

Beauty in geometry

Interior, Aspectra Interia Solution Aspectra Interia Solution Modern dressing room
Aspectra Interia Solution

Interior

Aspectra Interia Solution
Aspectra Interia Solution
Aspectra Interia Solution

Numerous blue and green squares add tons of vibrancy and fun to this white closet here. The look is geometrically appealing and one of a kind.

Simple yet very practical

Interior, Aspectra Interia Solution Aspectra Interia Solution Modern dressing room
Aspectra Interia Solution

Interior

Aspectra Interia Solution
Aspectra Interia Solution
Aspectra Interia Solution

This large dark wooden wardrobe has cabinets, drawers as well as a sleek dressing mirror to help you stay organised easily. Its simple lines are elegant and the handles are stylish too.

Read another story - A dream home in Bangalore with the best of everything

10 beautiful terrace designs which require very little space
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks