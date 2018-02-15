A contemporary and colourful residence in Chennai

Rendered for a large family, this home in Chennai is spacious, modern and full of life! Almost every room is vibrant, features trendy furniture and is well-lit for a comfy living experience. A stylish staircase connects the two levels of this house, while smart storage units ensure ample functionality everywhere. The kitchens are very convenient and have proper layouts, while the bedrooms wow with fashionable closets and funky false ceilings. Read on to know more about this project by the interior designers and decorators at Aspectra Interia Solution.
The beautiful red wallpaper is the chief highlight of this modern living space, while the TV unit looks unique with its printed backdrop. There is ample space to move around and the lighting is contemporary.
The dining furniture has been smartly nestled under the staircase to make maximum use of available floor area. The furniture itself is simple yet stylish, while the glass and steel railings of the staircase make for a very modern aura.
A stunning chandelier lends oodles of pizzazz to the mezzanine, with its warm brown walls and trendy steel and glass balustrade. Neat windows flood this space with natural light too.
This bright yellow modern kitchen is a very exciting sight and very functional too. Neat cabinets offer ample storage room, while geometrically inspired tiles liven up the backsplash. Large windows bring in tons of sunlight for a cheerful feel.
Dark wooden cabinets define the warmth and elegance of another spacious kitchen here. Printed tiles for the backsplash go very well with the cabinets, while the glass and wood crockery unit looks very fashionable.
Hot pink and white stripes make the closet in the daughter’s bedroom very feminine and charming. There is ample room to store clothes, linen, toys, games, shoes and more.
A couple of bright red squares and blue recessed lighting make this false ceiling very attractive and unique.
This tall and asymmetrical closet in one of the bedrooms caught our eyes with its slender silhouette and dark wooden surfaces. The right part of the closet has a glass door to show off collectibles.
Numerous blue and green squares add tons of vibrancy and fun to this white closet here. The look is geometrically appealing and one of a kind.
This large dark wooden wardrobe has cabinets, drawers as well as a sleek dressing mirror to help you stay organised easily. Its simple lines are elegant and the handles are stylish too.
