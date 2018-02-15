A modern and cosy home in Hyderabad

A gorgeous home with wonderful modern elements makes this a home that mixes both the traditional and modern with panache. The false ceilings, rustic colors, simple furniture all add to the general charm of this simple and beautiful home. The interior designers decorators from Raglias India Interiors and Infrastructure have created a space that is both unique and distinct in its style and presentation. They have not only used modern patterns to add modernity but have accentuated the same with vibrant yet softer shades of colors on the walls.