A modern and cosy home in Hyderabad

A gorgeous home with wonderful modern elements makes this a home that mixes both the traditional and modern with panache. The false ceilings, rustic colors, simple furniture all add to the general charm of this simple and beautiful home. The interior designers decorators from Raglias India Interiors and Infrastructure have created a space that is both unique and distinct in its style and presentation. They have not only used modern patterns to add modernity but have accentuated the same with vibrant yet softer shades of colors on the walls.
A simple sofa with printed cushions has been complemented perfectly by the stripes on the wall. The extensive use of wood on the wall with the TV in it makes the room look larger. The long unit below the TV allows for sufficient storage. The design has been balanced perfectly by adding ledges on the side. The white in the unit brings the whole theme together well. It looks design and color coordinated.
The white sofa does not look stark anymore thanks to the bright red cushions. The wall has a beautiful furnace which adds warmth and beauty to the place. The false ceiling and the adequate lights around the area make the place modern and contemporary. The glass table and the soft shades add to the wonderful charm.
This gorgeous bedroom is modern, comfortable and functional. By including a study in the room, the designers have managed to create a wonderful space. Simple lines and wonderful colors bring the look together. The fun dotted pattern on the wardrobe adds a whimsical and exciting touch to the design.
The wonderful shades in the furnishings fill the room with the right energy. The transparent wardrobe is modern in design and it forces you to keep a clean wardrobe! The cool and compact study is perfect for working. The tall windowsbring enough natural light into the room.
The modern pattern on the walls acts as a perfect background for the bed. Further, by adding a frame all around it, it gives an artistic touch to the place.
Prim and proper is the word that comes to your mind when you look at this room. This room is perfect for a couple as the room can satisfy both genders. It has feminine touches and masculine touches as well. The blue and black wardrobe is wonderful and formal. The simple sheer shades add a feminine grace and charm to the place.
The lovely bedroom is charming and cool. The wall unit holds a wonderfully large TV for your enjoyment. You can watch movies and serials while relaxing on your bed. The purple on the walls provides a wonderful contrast to the colors and accents in the room.