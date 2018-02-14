A beautiful and minimal home in Mumbai

A simple home with minimal designs makes a huge difference to how the house looks. Using simple designs in a large space can create an unusual yet interesting look. By using intricate patterns on wood and using them minimally around the home, extensive lighting and monochromatic tones, the interior architects from P Square designs in Mumbai have transformed this space into a livable and creative looking home. High ceilings in this home also contribute to making this home look large and airy.
This beautiful and large living room is enticing thanks to the open space. While the white sofas create a modern look, the simplistic design on the walls and the doors make this space even more attractive. The simple carpet gels with the look without really adding another level of color. The intricate woodwork on the wall is interesting.
This clean and smart space can be designed according to the requirements of the homeowner. While it is a perfect space for relaxing, it can also be converted into a wonderful sit-out with a large Tv on the wall. The shutter style door is replicated again on the first floor. The large lighting in the roof provides ample artificial lights if needed.
Ensuring the bedroom stays light and not too overdone, the bed is simple and the blinds at the headboard just adds the right amount of pattern to the room. The simple wardrobe is comfortable and functional. By using a pattern for the door, they have managed to combine the whole look together.
The use of the mustard shade on the walls instantly brightens up the room. The blinds and the crisscross patterns are both modern and fun. A certain vibrancy exists in the room thanks to the combination of the colors with the white. The shape of the bed is fun thanks to its modern design.
The color pink and red always brings a brightness and energy to the room. This room has been made modern with the addition of the pink circles. With space for a dresser in one corner of the room, this room is compact, functional yet stylish.
Black and white is always a charming color combination and it works no matter which room you are designing. The simple look can be made extra grand or it can be held together by simple lines as it is in this room. Without overwhelming the room, the design has been kept minimalistic.
The use of a checkerboard pattern for the tiles gives the bathroom a modern twist. By using minimal fixtures, the bathroom is modern yet simple in its design.