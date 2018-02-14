Your browser is out-of-date.

A classy home of 8000sqft in Pune

Justwords Justwords
Using a lighter palette and warm accents, this home looks stylish and elegant. The house may not be large in area but the furnishings and the wonderful choice of design have made this home look homely and warm. Wooden accents have been used right through the home to make it look sophisticated. Each and every room in the house has been designed keeping in mind the overall theme of simplicity and a minimalistic approach. Credit for this project goes to the furniture and accessories suppliers at Ra Lifestyles.

Classy Living Room

The sofa has such rustic note to it and it is further accentuated with the warm cushions. The simple rug cum wall painting looks simple yet perfect for this space. The center table is unique as it has wheels and works perfectly with the whole theme.

Simple Sitting Room

The wonderful almirah on one side of the room is perfect to display unique pieces which the homeowners may have. The tall wing chairs add a sense of style and modernity to the otherwise traditional design.

Tasteful Dining Room

A table that seats so many people are bound to look formal but a certain warmth is exuded thanks to the furnishing and the beautiful cabinet. The ornate mirror is wonderful against the gold background. The lighting looks graceful and charming.

Modest Study

The traditional study is unique and functional too. The chair lends the similar feeling of being a chair that has been handed down from generations. The brass pots adjacent to the study table and the collection of old pictures makes the whole area look antique.

Cozy Bedroom

The four-post bed adds a beautiful charm to this bedroom. It not only looks distinctive and stylish but the simple furnishings add to the magic of the place.

Gorgeous Bedroom

The wooden floor is beautiful and provides the perfect setting for a relaxed evening. The wing chair in the room is cozy and functional as you can relax with a book in the corner. The long drapes make the room look warm and inviting.


A cozy corner

The grey wing chairs are perfect when you want a cozy corner to just sit down with tea and just your company. The bookcase works well for just the right number of books that can stay displayed in the living room.

Lovely Outdoors

The balcony has an unusual charm thanks to the uncommon windows which has been added in this tiny space. It has been beautifully complemented by the antique outdoor furniture. The greenery makes the space complete. The window has been given a distressed and old-world charm. It has been executed well to look part of the area and not artificial.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

