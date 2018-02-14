A classy home of 8000sqft in Pune

Using a lighter palette and warm accents, this home looks stylish and elegant. The house may not be large in area but the furnishings and the wonderful choice of design have made this home look homely and warm. Wooden accents have been used right through the home to make it look sophisticated. Each and every room in the house has been designed keeping in mind the overall theme of simplicity and a minimalistic approach. Credit for this project goes to the furniture and accessories suppliers at Ra Lifestyles.