5 Awesome garden decor ideas for a small home!

The garden is a place of relaxation and recreation, and while greenery and flowers help us to relax, garden decor gives the garden a creative flow. Depending on your budget, garden decorations can be simple and cost almost nothing, or be elaborate and cost a bomb.
The size of your garden also plays a role in choosing the most suitable garden decor. Another factor may be children and pets. With children and pets around, be careful not to use any fragile or potentially harmful objects as garden decor.
Let's browse through some of these garden decor ideas, and hope that we can find some creative ideas which will be suitable for our gardens.
These artistic garden sculptures made out of steel should be mounted near a wall outside the house to give the structures adequate support. The abstract shapes of these structures give it a modern and artistic feel, adding a flow of creativity in the garden.
We love the shadows that these lovely sculptures create, and can imagine that they would look beautiful at night too if they were lighted up. For ideas on garden lighting, have a look at how to create atmospheric garden lighting.
This water feature with sculpture designed by Unique Landscapes is both modern and artistic, creating a tranquil and sophisticated garden ambiance. Water features are great of adding to the peace and serenity of a garden. For more inspiration, have a look at modern garden styles here on homify.
This elaborately designed wire garden sculpture is inspired by 'Babar the Elephant', a fictional character made famous by children's books worldwide. However, it's for certain that not only kids will appreciate this beautiful work of art coming out of from the bushes.
A fascinating piece of art that might just get your creative juices flowing in the garden.
DIY or do-it-yourself garden decor ideas are ideal for people on a tight budget. In fact, with this DIY garden decor idea, you may not even have to spend any money.
Firstly, collect as many glass bottles as you think you will need to create borders or garden beds. Glass bottles can make beautiful garden beds, and you can arrange them in any shape you like. Organic shapes are better for the plants compared to rigid and straight rectangular shapes.
Colored glass bottles look much better than colorless glass bottles in the sunlight because the colored glass bottles are able to capture and diffuse the glow more elegantly.
Creative garden decorations can be made out of almost anything, and still look great. It's not necessary to spend excessively just to add a creative touch to your garden.
Give yourself a chance to be creative, anything that can endure and withstand the elements of climate can be used in the garden. In this garden design, vintage dinnerware has been mounted onto the walls as a decoration. Bird cages have also been used as garden decorations here. You can use a bird cage instead of a lantern, or even use a bird cage as a small trellis to support the growth of your plants. The sky is the limit.
