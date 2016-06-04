5 Awesome garden decor ideas for a small home!

The garden is a place of relaxation and recreation, and while greenery and flowers help us to relax, garden decor gives the garden a creative flow. Depending on your budget, garden decorations can be simple and cost almost nothing, or be elaborate and cost a bomb.

The size of your garden also plays a role in choosing the most suitable garden decor. Another factor may be children and pets. With children and pets around, be careful not to use any fragile or potentially harmful objects as garden decor.

Let's browse through some of these garden decor ideas, and hope that we can find some creative ideas which will be suitable for our gardens.