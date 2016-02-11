Frosted glass can either be achieved by the way it is manufactured i.e. the glass itself becomes translucent or frosted films can be put on to plain transparent glass windows for similar effect. Glass films allow a varied choice in patterns and designs. Cover up fully or half way through so that you get privacy without compromising on the daylight through the window. Look over some beautiful window films for your home that can add a touch of class!

An array of choices when it comes to window treatment is on offer both online and offline. As a home owner; it is very common to get baffled with the options available. It is important to decide what exactly is the purpose. Is it to maintain privacy, to block out light, to beautify the window or achieve all three? Its not difficult to find the right type of blinds and curtains that will check mark all the requirements. Take tips from these wonderful ideas and make the choice that's perfect for you and your home.