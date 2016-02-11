A home with an adventurous soul

This is a home with a free spirit and a boundless love for exploring the unknown spaces of creativity. The open plan living design and the connection between indoors and outdoors is an expression of freedom and space. A variety of different styles of furnishings and decorations makes the home versatile and creative.
This beautiful home is designed by Studio A, architects based in Alibag, India. Join us on a tour of this home to feel inspired and creative. This home has a few surprises that you would't want to miss out on!
The spaciousness of this hall and the way everything falls into place almost effortlessly is an expression of a free spirit. The individualistic and unique designs of the various styles of furniture is a freedom of expression that gives this space an uplifting energy.
The large glass sliding doors offer an expansive view of the beautiful tropical garden, creating a peaceful ambiance, and merging the boundaries between the indoors and the outdoors. Thanks to the large glass sliding doors on either side of the hall, the house is well ventilated. It also has several fans to keep the place cool and comfortable.
Buddha greets us at the entrance, set amidst two lovely Frangipani trees. The statue is a religious symbol, but it is also an icon of peace and a physical representation of the serenity that envelops the home. This is a garden which pulls you into enjoying the simple pleasures in life like walking barefoot on the grass and smelling the exotic fragrance of the Frangipani flowers. Browse through garden designs here on homify for more inspiration and ideas.
Pictured here, we see the home showing off its adventurous side with this edgy staircase. The staircase is stylishly defined by shiny black tiles on the surface contrasted with white to grey marbled tiles. Fitting with the edgy swagger is the framed picture on the wall with a demon-faced tiger and its prey. Further up the staircase, in the hallway upstairs, a lovely antique oriental cabinet in striking crimson red sneaks a peek.
Sweet dreams are made of this, a soothing atmosphere with a comfortable four-post bed and heavy drapes to keep out the sun when you need to. The bedroom is minimally furnished and decorated, owing to its simplicity in design, the peaceful ambiance continues to sweep over the house.
Wooden beams on the ceiling give this bedroom a rustic feel, while the wooden parquet floors make it cosy and warm. Last but not least, good lighting sets everything in the perfect light and mood.
So here's the surprise—a sea green pool, yes it does exist and it's lovely! It's like love at first sight, you just want to jump right in. Swimming in this emerald waters isn't enough though, because there are several cool shady spots from which you can view the pool. There is a large patio just opposite the pool and a large balcony on the first floor too.
From the viewpoint pictured here, we can see that the house is surrounded by trees, making it cooler and breezier. It's no so hard to imagine you're by the beach with the breeze caught in your hair and a sea green pool to splash in.
Here, you can truly appreciate how green the garden really is, with its coconut trees and various other tropical foliage creating a wonderful natural environment. The pathway we see here is made for both comfort and beauty with its stone tiles and gravel guiding the way to the entrance of the house.
We have now come to the end of our tour. We hope you enjoyed the tour of this home as much as we did.