A home with an adventurous soul

This is a home with a free spirit and a boundless love for exploring the unknown spaces of creativity. The open plan living design and the connection between indoors and outdoors is an expression of freedom and space. A variety of different styles of furnishings and decorations makes the home versatile and creative.

This beautiful home is designed by Studio A, architects based in Alibag, India. Join us on a tour of this home to feel inspired and creative. This home has a few surprises that you would't want to miss out on!