Which orientation is better for your house – north or south?

Before buying or building a house or a bungalow, several factors need to be considered. Is it large enough for the needs of your family? Can you move in immediately or does it need some repairs? Does it have a pleasant view? Is it conveniently located? Does it have the potential to be extended in the future?

Among the important questions that need answers are which direction the house should face. Depending upon the location of the house and its surroundings, orienting the house towards the north or the south has advantages and disadvantages. Additionally, there’s no hard and fast rule about which direction is better. It depends upon the location of the house, the climate in the region as well as the surroundings.

In today’s ideabook, we look at the advantages of orienting the house towards the north or the south to help you to decide which one is better for you and your family.