Which orientation is better for your house – north or south?

Before buying or building a house or a bungalow, several factors need to be considered. Is it large enough for the needs of your family? Can you move in immediately or does it need some repairs? Does it have a pleasant view? Is it conveniently located? Does it have the potential to be extended in the future?
Among the important questions that need answers are which direction the house should face. Depending upon the location of the house and its surroundings, orienting the house towards the north or the south has advantages and disadvantages. Additionally, there’s no hard and fast rule about which direction is better. It depends upon the location of the house, the climate in the region as well as the surroundings.
In today’s ideabook, we look at the advantages of orienting the house towards the north or the south to help you to decide which one is better for you and your family.
Generally, in northern parts of India, where the winters are cold, a south facing house is advantageous as the interiors will get more hours of sunlight, thereby keeping the house warmer at night. However, this will also mean that in summer the interiors can get overheated, so it’s essential to have a protective cover over the house in the hotter months to bring down energy costs incurred in cooling the house.
In India, many homeowners turn to the ancient architectural system, Vastu Shastra, to decide on the orientation of the house. As per Vastu, the South is generally not considered an auspicious direction, but here again, it depends on the family living in it, as a south-facing family house is considered lucky for businessmen or those who work as managers of companies.
A house that faces the north won’t get too much sunlight during the day. This makes this orientation ideal for houses in the south Indian states, where the climate is tropical, as it helps to keep the interiors cool naturally, saving on energy costs. By designing the house so that the bedrooms face the south, they can be kept warm, when the weather turns cooler.
As per Vastu Shastra, the north is one of the most auspicious directions to orient the house as it is believed to attract positive energy into the house and bring good fortune to its residents.
The surroundings of the house have a vital role to play in deciding on its orientation. For example, a tall building to the south of the house can cast a shadow over it, diminishing the amount of sunlight that it gets. Similarly, if a house is built on a steep slope that inclines from north to south, then the effect of the afternoon sun might reduce considerably.
In the end, it’s about optimising the available conditions not only to reduce energy costs, but also to bring prosperity and health to the residents of the house. It’s always advisable to consult a professional architect or a Vastu expert to design the house to make the most of its location, climate and surroundings.
