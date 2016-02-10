Join us on this tour today to check out some awesome bedroom designs from the future. The bedroom designs featured here go one step beyond modern and contemporary, hence we have described them as designs from the future. Each bedroom is unique in its own way, and has a style that is geared towards a certain theme.

These bedrooms are designed by Archsmith project consultant, interior architects based in Pune, India. We hope you will find some new ideas and refreshing inspiration for your bedrooms through this tour. Let's check out these exciting futuristic bedroom designs shall we?