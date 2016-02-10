Join us on this tour today to check out some awesome bedroom designs from the future. The bedroom designs featured here go one step beyond modern and contemporary, hence we have described them as designs from the future. Each bedroom is unique in its own way, and has a style that is geared towards a certain theme.
These bedrooms are designed by Archsmith project consultant, interior architects based in Pune, India. We hope you will find some new ideas and refreshing inspiration for your bedrooms through this tour. Let's check out these exciting futuristic bedroom designs shall we?
This bedroom is a fortress for the goddess in you. The shiny polished wooden parquet floors sparkle as if they were streets of gold, while the goddess herself is featured on the wall behind the bed with her hair radiating like the sun in the sky. The earthy colours of this bedroom create a relaxed, laid-back feeling that allows you to just be yourself, and shine.
This bedroom is plain and simple with the exception of the bold burgundy shapes going all over the room. A three-dimensional effect is evident in this room due to unusual angles the burgundy shapes take, and the way they are positioned in the room. The rich burgundy color is also reminiscent of fine hardwood, hence giving the room a luxurious natural feel which is unique. Browse through bedroom designs here on homify for more inspiration and ideas.
Arched buildings always tend to look futuristic in a sense. Perhaps it's because the organic shapes are so different from the rigid straight lines we are used to in contemporary design. The bedroom pictured here has an arched shape that is integrated with glass, making it look even more progressive. Splashes of a rich red color give life to bedroom furnishings, decorations, and bedding.
This bedroom is a geometrical bliss from the future. The striking turquoise and purple coloured lines take on different geometrical shapes and patterns at unusual angles, creating an interesting effect. The pillowcase and parts of the bed also have the same patterns we see on the walls. This creates a feeling of continuity that unifies the whole room and makes it look proffesionally designed as well.
Vibrant stripes have a way about them that makes any room come back to life. Pictured here, we see a bedroom with colorful vibrant stripes used for the bedding for and for the window blinds. The bedroom is dominated by warm colors such as orange, pink, red, and yellow. This gives the bedroom an energetic feel that is just waiting to make you feel good.
This simple, yet elegant bedroom is embellished with golden motifs on the wall, giving it a grand feeling. Organically shaped motifs give this room a natural feel while repeated patterns throughout the room make it look like it was professionally designed.
We have now come to the end of our tour. We hope you have enjoyed this tour as much as we have.