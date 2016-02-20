What to consider when designing a safe children's room

The most important things that a parent thinks about is whether their child is safe and out of harm's way. Children bare the joy of a new beginning and the innocence of youth so that can explain why their safety is of the utmost priority. To do so, a few steps must be undertaken to avoid little mishaps and accidents alike. A safe home will provide a fun play space for children and happy parents. Sometimes only a few things need to be tweaked to offer a safer environment for the precious little loved ones. This can range from covering the electrical sockets or to making sure there aren't sharp corners present in a child's room or securing the windows when the room is on a higher floor. After the checklist is completed, parents can rest easy knowing their children can play away the hours in a secured environment. The following ideas will help anyone seeking to create a safe haven for a kid's room.
At the top of the list is the furniture that will be chosen for the children's bedroom. Since the little bundles of joy love to run around without worry, it is important to make sure they won't bump into a sharp corner. To avoid scratch and bruises, opting for furniture that has rounded off corners is a good solution. The image shown here is of a children's bedroom where the beds have been carefully selected. These colourful and funky beds have been especially designed with children in mind because the corners are rounded off. These kids beds also come with a storage option that is located at the feet of the beds. Instead of scraping off their tiny little knees, kids will only lightly bump into the beds without any harm done. There are a lot of options to choose from when shopping for children's furniture that have rounded off corners such as baby cribs, desks, chairs and storage units. The only thing left after that is to choose the colour and the style of the furniture.
As mentioned earlier, sharp corners can be synonymous with bumps and bruises. To avoid an unfortunate mishap, parents can decide upon objects that aren't spiky and that don't have sharp points. This stays valid for the kid's furniture but also for all types of toys. The younger the children are, the more attention needs to be paid to the texture and sharpness of objects that will be in the child's bedroom. Having sculptures or glass vases in a child's room is not the best thing to store in there because they could break or a child could bump into one. In order to create a safe bedroom for the little loved ones, soft and plush things should be introduced in their room. The current picture is a great example of a carpet to place in a kid's room. This carpet is fluffy and fun at the same time, it gives a comfortable element to the kid's room as well as being a good way to damper a fall to the ground. To sum it all up, the rounder the object for a child's bedroom is, the safer it will be for them to play with. This applies for toys and furniture alike since something fluffy or cushioned is a better option than something with a hard and spiky surface.
There is nothing quite like the imagination and curiosity of a child. They like to explore their surrounding world and inspect every element of their room, rightfully so. Since their curiosity should not be condemned, a very important factor to take into consideration is to make sure all objects that are electrical or related to electric current are safe to be in a child's room. This means that electrical sockets should be covered by a plug to avoid having their little fingers from touching the electricity in the socket. These plugs are commonly found in any hardware store or children's furniture store.
Also, unless the light fixtures are hung from the ceiling to be out of reach of children, other objects that are connected to the electricity should be child proofed. The current image is a great example of having a cute lamp in a bedroom that is safe for a child to inspect. It is made with a plastic composite that will not break if it falls to the floor unlike glass. Another great aspect of this lamp is that the lightbulb is inside the container and out of reach. Making sure that electrical wires are tucked away or not easily removable is another good way to prevent an accident.
Naturally, every child's bedroom will need to have toys for them to play with. Reading the labels of toys before buying them or doing a little bit of research about kid's toys will save time and accidents. It is important to make sure that the toy purchased is meant for the age of the child. The best material for toys can be of plastic, rubber of fabric which do not break easily. Another material that can be introduced in a kid's bedroom is rounded off and polished wooden toys. The current image is a very creative and ingenious way to use regular furniture like a chair for more than just a sitting purpose. The designer of this fun chair has created a stove within a chair. By adding a closable shelve under the seat of the chair, a child can play a pretend cooking game. A few door knobs have been installed to recreate stove knobs and little hooks have been installed to hang pots, pans and kitchen utensils. This multi-purpose chair can be a great addition to any kid's play room. This design has been made possible by Juergensen Design.
When children are of a younger age, they tend to run here and there without a care in the world. This might create a most unfortunate event where a piece of furniture might fall on them if they bump into it like a lamp or a bookshelf. A good way to remedy to that problem is to secure furniture by fixing it to the wall. The current image is a marvellous way to be creative with the installation of storage boxes. The wooden boxes have been painted in different shades of green and fixed to the wall in a way that recreates a self standing figure. This becomes an inventive organisational too to put away clothes, books and toys while being quite amusing to look at. If the child is quite young, then rounded off boxes can be chosen instead of square ones which will be safer. The most interesting part of this idea is that the boxes can be arranged in any way to create the shape or a figure on the wall while staying firmly fixed to the wall and providing a storage solution. It is also a merry decorative piece for a kid's room.
For a child's room to be complete, it must have secured windows that have a child proof locking system. This means that a child won't be able to open the windows easily or be able to unhinge them. Many children's furniture stores offer locking mechanisms that can be installed trouble-free in your loved one's room. Another solution is to install windows that are too high to reach for a kid, just like the one shown in the current picture. The window has a double paneling that can only be opened from the top part so a kid can look out the window and still stay safely inside. This type of window also permits for fresh air to come into the room. A good choice of window for a kid's room is to install a well of light or a window on the ceiling. That will be the safest option to keep the little bundles of joy safely inside since the window is out of reach and it will provide ventilation for the room as well as letting the natural sunlight stream in.