What to consider when designing a safe children's room

There is nothing quite like the imagination and curiosity of a child. They like to explore their surrounding world and inspect every element of their room, rightfully so. Since their curiosity should not be condemned, a very important factor to take into consideration is to make sure all objects that are electrical or related to electric current are safe to be in a child's room. This means that electrical sockets should be covered by a plug to avoid having their little fingers from touching the electricity in the socket. These plugs are commonly found in any hardware store or children's furniture store.

Also, unless the light fixtures are hung from the ceiling to be out of reach of children, other objects that are connected to the electricity should be child proofed. The current image is a great example of having a cute lamp in a bedroom that is safe for a child to inspect. It is made with a plastic composite that will not break if it falls to the floor unlike glass. Another great aspect of this lamp is that the lightbulb is inside the container and out of reach. Making sure that electrical wires are tucked away or not easily removable is another good way to prevent an accident.