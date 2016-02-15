Everything you need to know about bonsais

After paying a visit to a local plant and gardening store, it is easily noticeable that bonsai trees are available in a multitude of species, shapes and prices. When it comes to price indicators, the more a bonsai is old, the more it means that many years of care and pruning have been put in. This explains the higher price of aged bonsais compared to regular plants or potted trees. However, young bonsai are widely available anywhere which can suit those who wish to embark on the endearing path of bonsai art on a tight budget.

On another note, it is not necessary to buy or repot a bonsai tree into a more traditional rectangular pot as shown in of the other images of this ideabook. The image here is of two different pots that can be used for bonsai trees; one is of a small metallic copper shade pot and the other is a hollowed out tree trunk piece. These ideas can set the stage for almost every kind of pot to be used for a bonsai tree. A very adaptable species of bonsai is the eucalyptus breed as shown in the image, since they are robust trees that will be easy to care for and will adjust to a large variety of pot shapes. This is a design by Pflanzenfreude.