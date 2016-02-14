Why a greenhouse always pays off

There are a few things to consider before the ultimate purchase of a greenhouse. The first one would be to decide whether the greenhouse is to grow a few plants in order to have a little space of full greenery in the garden or if it is for a full blown gardening and growing production. This will help in deciding which type of greenhouse is best suited for the use one makes of it. After that is settled insulation requirements are at hand which are of the following nature: is the greenhouse is for a year long enterprise or is it more convenient to have a greenhouse that can be easily dismounted? Another element that comes into play is to ask whether direct sunlight is what is required or if the panels should be a bit more opaque in order to not burn the leaves of the plants. It is also important to ask if the panels that are going to be installed can filter the harmful UV ray of the sun. One must also verify if the greenhouse comes with a warranty; what it covers, for how long and to what extent. Last but not least is probably the most important factor: finding out which climate and zone one lives in that can best accomodate a variety of plants. For example, having a cacti growing op in a climate where the normal temperature usually goes below zero is not optimal and can create a few challenges for the grower.