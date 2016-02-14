Why a greenhouse always pays off

Having a greenhouse an be a breath of fresh air for plant lovers. Instead of overcrowding the home with a massive amounts of plants, a unique and specifically designed habitat for greenery can be brought in the backyard. Whether it is a temporary installation that can be used only in the summer or a more permanent installation, there are a lot of advantages to having a greenhouse. Many types of greenhouses are available that are designed for every type of desired gardening. Having fresh fruit and vegetable in winter can save a lot of money for the household as well as provide a healthy option against fast food and calorific meals. Grape wines can be grown in a green house as well as a mini jungle full of bloom that can only cheer up a person that steps inside the greenhouse. The current article will provide all the necessary tools needed about having a greenhouse; the pros and cons, the different types and longevity duration of every available model.
Before building a greenhouse a few criteria must be decided upon such as the location and the type of greenhouse. First off, a good location must be chosen where the greenhouse will receive a maximum of light time. The best location would be in a south-west or south-east area since the sun rises in the east and sets in the west while remaining in a southern position. This will allow the plants inside the greenhouse to receive the most possible amount of sunlight at any point during the day. Also, the greenhouse can be built on the deck as shown in the current picture or in the yard where it should sit on a concrete or wooden base, it needs to be so because if the greenhouse is not set directly on the ground, it will protect the plants from harmful insects as well as prevent too much cold or humidity to get inside the greenhouse. Secondly, one must decide upon the type of green house. There are three main types such as the permanent greenhouse that can house plants yearlong. A semi-permanent greenhouse will be able to keep plants happy from spring to autumn. The last type of greenhouse is a temporary installation that can be installed from spring to late summer until the temperatures go below zero.
When choosing a permanent greenhouse such as the one presented in the current image, it will be able to shelter plants throughout the year and provide a safe haven for them to thrive. The foundation of the greenhouse can be built with brick as shown here, with concrete and any material that can resist the colder temperatures of winter and protect the plants from frost bites. Surely this type of construction is the one that will incur the most costs. However, the benefits will pay off in the long run since it will need to be built only once and it will last for more than 20 years. Depending on the location where one lives, if the winters are quite cold and below zero, a heating system should be installed for the cold season. The greenhouse should be built on a concrete or brick bed to avoid temperature and humidity transference as well as keeping harmful insects form reaching the inside of the greenhouse. This will provide a great environment for the plants to grow in an uninterrupted fashion. The same base foundations should be applied to all types of greenhouses as well.
As mentioned earlier, there are mainly three types of greenhouses that can be installed in a backyard. The one shown in this picture is a temporary installation that can be built mid-spring and can last all through summer. It will need to be disassembled as soon as the first low temperatures come which is from 7°C and below. Since this type of installation has no insulation it explains why the greenhouse must be disassembled because the frame is made with metal and plexiglass or plastic foil. The advantage it has is that it can be rebuilt every year and it will offer the same benefits. A semi-permanent greenhouse can be built with wood or a metal frame as well as glass sheets to serve to the windows of the greenhouse. Since the materials are more resistant, it will be possible to keep plants in the greenhouse for a longer period of time than the temporary greenhouse. The semi-permanent greenhouse can either be kept in the yard or disassembled depending on the manufacture's recommendations. Last but not least is the permanent greenhouse that will stand the test of time and will be kept in the yard yearlong as well as offering the convenience of maintaining a garden throughout the year. This design has been made possible by Tabary Le Lay.
There are a few things to consider before the ultimate purchase of a greenhouse. The first one would be to decide whether the greenhouse is to grow a few plants in order to have a little space of full greenery in the garden or if it is for a full blown gardening and growing production. This will help in deciding which type of greenhouse is best suited for the use one makes of it. After that is settled insulation requirements are at hand which are of the following nature: is the greenhouse is for a year long enterprise or is it more convenient to have a greenhouse that can be easily dismounted? Another element that comes into play is to ask whether direct sunlight is what is required or if the panels should be a bit more opaque in order to not burn the leaves of the plants. It is also important to ask if the panels that are going to be installed can filter the harmful UV ray of the sun. One must also verify if the greenhouse comes with a warranty; what it covers, for how long and to what extent. Last but not least is probably the most important factor: finding out which climate and zone one lives in that can best accomodate a variety of plants. For example, having a cacti growing op in a climate where the normal temperature usually goes below zero is not optimal and can create a few challenges for the grower.
Since there are many manufactures of greenhouses and different types of models, their lifespan can greatly vary. For instance, a temporary greenhouse can be sold as a
one time use only or it can also be sold as a dismountable unit that can be rebuilt every year. Usually the higher the quality of the materials will mean that the lifespan of the greenhouse will be longer. It is also important to take notice to the length of the warranty which is good indicator of how long it will last. If a greenhouse is built with a wooden frame, the costs and lifespan it procures will not be the same as for a metal frame. However a very important factor is important not to forget: the territory, the area and the climate where one lives will greatly influence the longevity of the greenhouse. Also, maintaining and caring for the greenhouse translates in doing yearly checkups on the frame, panels and base. That is needed to make sure nothing is faulty or about to be. If there is a crack in the foundation of a greenhouse and it is not tended to, this will result in the crack getting worse the following year. By keeping an eye on the greenhouse, major problems can be avoided as well as the costs they would infringe.
The visual highlight and focus of every garden is the greenhouse. The traditional style of greenhouse that is usually seen is the English style made of a base of brick, with a metal frame and glass windows.A greenhouse can be the perfect complement for those who want to add a visual highlight to horticultural aspects of the garden. Originally created for the Scandinavian climate, a permanent greenhouse is one of the most robust domestic greenhouses ever. The frame is usually made of aluminium, the windows made of highly resistant polycarbonate which is practically unbreakable. The windows can filter up to 99.9% of harmful UV rays. About 90% of the sunlight are routed directly to the plants, thus ensuring exceptional growth. There are many great aspects to installing a greenhouse in a garden. However, the downside of such an installation is that it might require an investment for the purchase, but also for the materials it requires for heating, insulating and of course the plants to store inside. It can also take up a considerable amount of space in a garden. In the end the decision must be made carefully, but the many advantages of a greenhouse, one of which is to provide a yearlong garden largely pays off on the long run.