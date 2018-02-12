Your browser is out-of-date.

9 images of home exteriors to copy

Natasha Kurien
homify Country house
The exterior of a house is just as important as the interior, but how often do we pay attention to it? This ideabook explores a collection of pictures by Rayvat Engineering that you could dabble with if you're looking to give your exteriors a much needed exterior. 

1. The yellow glow

A bricked wall exterior with wooden frames opening out into the open is what this exterior is all about. There's a certain glow that this exterior comes with which is illuminated by the sliding glass sheets. 

2. An elegant exterior

This exterior can be seen in two perspectives which depend primarily on the light that is shone on it. An elegant facade with two main tiers is displayed with an illumination which spreads across the inner tier.

Here we see the same facade in broad daylight. A chocolate brown exterior with a white tier is displayed. The lawn is also visible from this angle.  

3. Multi story building

A glassy finish for multi-storey buildings work exceptionally well. When viewed from a distance, the entire building looks stunning in every aspect. 

4. Country Home

Nestled away in serenity is this beautiful ensemble which is not only aesthetically pleasing to the eye but also fully functional in every aspect. 

5. Hollywood Bungalow anyone?

For those of you looking to renovate or create a bungalow, here is the perfect design. Modern and contemporary at the same time, it exudes charm like none other. 

Flooring ideas for you to explore, right here!


6. Farmhouse Exterior

Spread across the lawn is a farmhouse with mesh doors and windows. The design in itself is low lying with brown exteriors. Adjacent to the farmhouse is this lovely lawn decked up with flowers. 

7. Black and White

If you take a liking to monochrome hues then here is the perfect one. A simple white facade with black roofing and frames for doors and windows is all the retro you need. 

Wondering which way your house should face? Here is just the thing!

8. Yet another Bungalow

A wooden mesh lined across the entire facade of the bungalow makes this exterior a standout. Not only is it brimming with style, but also has an earthy vibe that is wonderful in its own ways. 

9. Simplicity is the key

If simple is the way you choose to go, then this exterior is just for you! 

Look to these ideas if you find yourself lost about which design to choose for your home. Looking to renovate your home? Homify has all the answers!  

A classic and simple home in Hyderabad
Which one fits your bill?


