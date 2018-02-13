A luxurious and bright residence in Pune

This home is a wonderful specimen of style, perfect design,and class. Not only are the elements in perfect harmony with each other but they contribute a certain panache to the entire home. A wonderful feature that is common to the entire house is the use of wonderful artificial lighting which gives a royal and luxurious look to the house. The architects from V9—The Interior Studio have managed to combine various elements and textures to create a perfectly coordinated home.
This spacious room is wonderfully warm and this is thanks to the comfortable and luxurious seating. The wallpapered backdrop is perfect and sets up the room for the other accents. The chandelier in the center of the room is both minimalistic yet functional.
The wonderful room will be a perfect place to entertain as it not only is comfortable but is also quite homely. The drapes seem luxurious while the wooden elements make the room look inviting. The false ceiling allows for the use of extensive lighting making the room bright.
This spacious bedroom is beautiful and kept open with minimal design elements. The bed rests against a wonderfully cushioned headboard. The bright light at the headboard allows you to read for long hours into the night or you can choose to rest against the luxurious bed while watching the Tv against the opposite wall.
The choice of furnishings always sets the right mood and these drapes make the room look cozy, romantic and spectacular.
The wonderful wood design that looks like chopped pieces of wood have been mounted on a frame make for an interesting and unique element.
The same pattern is repeated on the tall and long wall that goes from the floor to the highest part of the home. While it is interesting, it makes for a wonderful point of conversation with friends.
This spectacularly designed kitchen is classic and compact and yet is perfectly designed for cooking. The black and white theme makes it look modern but close attention has been paid to abundant counter space which is a critical aspect of any kitchen. The small, puja room at the entrance to the kitchen is compact yet sufficient.
Using interesting fixtures and a modern sink, the designers have transformed an ordinary space into something unique and chic. The cabinet under the sink provides storage without making it look dull and boring. The large vanity mirror is perfect for this space.
In another design, the bowl-shaped sink makes this bathroom look modern and classy while the tap is in sync with the contemporary theme in the bathrooms. The lighting in the bathroom makes this space look bright and cheery. The wall tiles are subtle and perfect.