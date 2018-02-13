A gorgeous home full of modern ideas in Hyderabad

This home is wonderful simply because of the space composition and how easily the design seems to flow from one room to the other. The choice of colors is bold, making it a home that is proud to display the vibrancy of colors. Several modern elements have been included right through the home to keep it functional and up-to-date with the times. Having wooden elements in the house is essential as it lends a certain warmth and charm to the design. Without really making it overwhelming, other elements have been combined in the look as well. The Interiors Architects from Studio Neev have done an amazing job to give a unique look to this house.
The bright red sofa and the mustard tones on the modern walls create a wonderful and bright look for the room. The interesting door in the center of the picture leads possibly to a puja room. The door is not only traditional but it has a modern touch to it thanks to the color.
The colors grey and white indicate formality, however by combining this with a modern design, they have managed to create a wonderful design that is both formal and cozy at the same time. The keyboard pattern on the roof is charming and adds a whimsical look.
This elegantly designed room has the class and style you would want in a space you plan to relax in. The Tv that is mounted on the wall looks great against the wood grain. The carpet brings out all the right colors.
This classic bedroom is beautiful, subtle yet splendid. The wonderful print on the wallpaper makes the room look warm and the wood inter spaced between the lighter tones gives a coordinated and interesting look for this room.
The wallpaper on the opposite wall makes the room feminine and pretty. The Tv unit has a few shelves and an interesting creative pattern to bring elegance to the design. The wardrobes are a good combination of brown and white making it a modern and eclectic design.
This design is unique and somehow makes the room look larger. The false ceiling and its design is not only unique but looks fantastic thanks to the combination of the wood and the white tones. The cute bench at the end of the bed works as a design element and is functional too.
The unusual lighting in this bedroom creates a wonderful look for the night. It is an ethereal glow and is a spectacular ambiance for a great evening watching a movie from your bed. The use of wonderful furnishing further adds to the exceptional design.For more classic and premium home ideas, stay with us for the next tour! 5 trendy bedroom designs