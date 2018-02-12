A classic and simple home in Hyderabad

This home is a modest and unassuming design. However, everything you see in the home is representative of what the homeowners want and need in a beautiful and simple home. In the first look, what impresses is the use of wood all through the home. The Interiors Architects at Studio Neev have created a one of a kind home without overwhelming the space with overbearing and heavy accents and elements.
This striking feature in the entrance of the home makes the house look pleasing and well-designed as well. The dark wood creates a warm yet stylish look. However, to break up the pattern and create some interesting contrasts, a white creative and intricate design is added to this wall. While these cubbyholes will be perfect to display some cool curios collected over a period, they can also work to stock books. Interesting lighting may be added to these shelves to accentuate the design and the idea further.
A look at the other side of the wall gives you a clear picture of the consistent design. Similar patterns surface in the wall unit and the intricate pattern acts as a cool divider to showcase the wall unit. While the TV can be put into this wall to free up space around the home, this space can be used the way the homeowners would like.
Whilst the lady of the home spends most of her time in this space cooking up meals that the family can share, having a space that will cheer her up is essential. Also, what is critical is to have a space that is not only compact but functional too. By creating shelves above the counter, the designers have given enough storage and the shelves below the counter have an amazing and cheerful floral pattern making this room the most vibrant. The combination of black, white and the hint of flowers makes this bright and a happy modern kitchen.
These wardrobes are unique and interesting because of the interesting use of mirrors. The mirrors have been combined with the wood so well to create shelves and a wardrobe that is not only different but makes the room look larger. The drawers under the mirror are an ideal way to add space for tie’s socks and other accessories for which there is no space in the wardrobes. The look reminds you of a walk-in closet but having a long and a full-length mirror is critical in a classic master bedroom and that is what this design has done. With good lighting inside the wardrobe, this space is perfect for dressing up.For more beautiful home tours, take a look at this Ideabook.6 pictures of kitchens designed by interior designers in Bangalore.