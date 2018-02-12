A classic and simple home in Hyderabad

These wardrobes are unique and interesting because of the interesting use of mirrors. The mirrors have been combined with the wood so well to create shelves and a wardrobe that is not only different but makes the room look larger. The drawers under the mirror are an ideal way to add space for tie’s socks and other accessories for which there is no space in the wardrobes. The look reminds you of a walk-in closet but having a long and a full-length mirror is critical in a classic master bedroom and that is what this design has done. With good lighting inside the wardrobe, this space is perfect for dressing up.For more beautiful home tours, take a look at this Ideabook.6 pictures of kitchens designed by interior designers in Bangalore.