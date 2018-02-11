A Bangalore home with stylish ideas

In today’s tour, we look at wooden furniture masterpieces. The thing about wood is that it can be used in many different ways in a range of furniture pieces. This versatile material can be polished differently to give it a different effect. It can also be carved with delicate lattice designs. Let us see how NVT Quality Build Solution, Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore, have used wood in myriad different ways to design Prestige Sunny Side.