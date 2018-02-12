A dream home in Bangalore with the best of everything

The Villagio is a luxury home designed by NVT Quality Build solution, the Interior Designers & Decorators based in Bangalore. The home is decorated with beautiful colours, straying from the traditional formula of using soft colours such as beige and grey. The different decor elements are impressively put together to create a beautiful home. Lets take a tour of this home.
The entrance to the home is breath-taking and sets the tone for the rest of the house. The bright colour on the walls, along with a space for idols looks perfect together. The temple is decorated with intricate filigree design on wood.
As we move inwards, we see the beautiful shade of yellow that is used on the wall. The partitions use the same filigree design as the temple. The use of these panels shows great attention to detail by the designers.
The décor items are simplistic and elegant. Take for example this metallic mirror, which is just one item but that’s all there is required to decorate the space. The simple white leather sofas give us a beautiful contrast with the colours used in the room.
The wooden and marble staircase is quite impressive. The overlaid wood on the marble steps is very unusual, because designers prefer either of the two materials. The space below the stairs ahs been turned into a tiny closet, so it doesn’t go to waste.
Fond of wildlife, the homeowners requested space for an aquarium, and the designers delivered this masterpiece. The vertical aquarium acts as a separator and as an aquarium. It rests on a beautiful wooden stand.
The classic kitchen is indisputably the most important part of any house. We love the attention to detail, which has resulted in a simple, useful and functional kitchen, which is how kitchens should be. The back splash uses grey tiles in the shape of bricks.
The remaining part of the kitchen is a wall dedicated to appliances. The space for the appliances has been interspersed with storage cabinets.
The modern bedroom is beautiful in a combination of bright and mellow colours. The red in the room contrasts nicely with the cream wallpaper and the wooden wardrobe.
The wardrobe in this room has been designed with such detail and precision, that we are extremely impressed. The wooden panels, along with a wall mounted artsy shelf and the wooden wardrobe are anything but monotonous.
The children’s room is bright, fun and happy. The use of these colours is perfect for young children.
This simple corner in the house is probably our favourite. The tree of books is the perfect place to keep all your favourite books and read them in the white armchair.
The wall above the study table is very different, feature a world map. While most people want wallpaper or wood, the designers elected to do something out of the ordinary here.Stay tuned for even more innovative home ideas.6 pictures of bedrooms designed by architects in Mumbai.