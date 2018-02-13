How to orient your house to take advantage of its natural environment

When you are building a house, it’s important to make the most of its location not only to optimize the view, but also to balance or control the amount of sunlight or wind that enters the house. The ideal design of a passive house should be aimed at keeping the interiors warm and sunny during winters and cool and breezy during summers.

Of course, other factors such as the vegetation and the terrain play a role in creating a home that takes advantage of the natural elements in its environment. Today, we present a few points to consider about how to orient your house to maximise the benefits of its surroundings.