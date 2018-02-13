Some meaningful gifting ideas for Griha pravesh or housewarming

Griha pravesh or house warming is a major event in people’s life and a reason of happiness and celebration for the family. Most people are clueless about what to gift for the Griha pravesh. Hence they end up buying something which turns up to be worthless for the family. It’s important to choose a heart-warming meaningful gift that is apt for the entire family and home. The gift should convey your best wishes for the family. So now the big question- what’s the perfect gift to give in the Griha pravesh?

Here are a few thoughtful gifting ideas for the Griha pravesh which will surely make the proud home owner happy and thankful for it. Have a look!