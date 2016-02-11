Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

An eternal love for the rustic style: True or False

Rita Deo Rita Deo
Residence at Sonale village, M+P Architects Collaborative M+P Architects Collaborative Rustic style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Rustic style homes have a timeless quality about them which never goes out of style but sometimes in their enthusiasm to keep the décor authentic people make the house look like a crude replica. The trick in redecorating a house in rustic style is to decorate different parts in both modern and rustic touches. Both rustic and current décor styles can be seamlessly integrated to make a home that is both comfortable and attractive. People sometimes have a wrong mindset and think that the rustic style is suitable only for countryside homes or farmhouses, as homes built with natural materials and little sign of modern finishes give a comforting air to the house.

The rustic style uses only wood

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Garden Accessories & decoration
monica khanna designs

Juanapur Farmhouse

monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs

Rustic style does deal with a lot of wood as it was one of the earliest building materials like stone and clay which together create an earthy and warm environment within the house. But in the modern world wood has become scarce and there are more durable alternatives to wood that are maintenance free and less expensive too. To save on wood and retain a rustic touch the designer has cleverly mixed several elements that ensure comfort and a lively atmosphere. The designers here have mixed and matched various materials like wood, stone,cement and concrete to create a unique effect.

The rustic style is suitable only for older homes

Wnętrze w stylu Country!, Seart Seart Rustic style living room
Seart

Seart
Seart
Seart

Though it is easier to apply rustic style to older homes as they have been built with traditional materials making a modern home in similar way will give it organic warmth. It is easier to refurbish older houses in rustic style than in contemporary style as they already have touches like wooden beams on the roof, metal fixtures, old furniture and wood flooring. Modern homes can be given a rustic look by leaving a few walls unpainted or setting up brick and stone open fireplace with metal mantel.  

In this home an earthy look is emphasised by a brick wall between the bedroom and rest of the house along with exposed wooden beams supporting the roof and walls. A shabby chic stool, cabinet and cupboard all made of unpolished wood add beauty to the room that is illuminated with drop down lamps. A floor laid with stone tiles adds to the overall ambiance with a handwoven rug to complete the decor.

The country kitchen is uncomfortable

Kitchen and dining room M+P Architects Collaborative Rustic style kitchen
M+P Architects Collaborative

Kitchen and dining room

M+P Architects Collaborative
M+P Architects Collaborative
M+P Architects Collaborative

Every kitchen is created to cook meals and bring the family together to sample the culinary delights that are created from time to time.  Rustic kitchens too focus more on making cooking an easy task instead of focusing on aesthetic attractiveness of the area. The kitchen here may not be a modular one with cabinets below the counter and above but it has all the basic necessities that are required. Wide windows and high ceiling with wooden beams maintain flow of fresh air within the kitchen that has modern appliances like a refrigerator, oven and gas stove along with a long work table to provide sufficient space for two or more people to prepare and cook food in harmony.

The rustic bathroom is uncomfortable

Piancabella, DF Design DF Design Rustic style bathroom
DF Design

DF Design
DF Design
DF Design

When people are visiting relatives in rural areas or going for holiday to a rustic area their biggest worry is the availability of bathrooms as in those areas are rudimentary. But the owners of this bathroom have taken rustic decor to a whole new level by giving it an industrial twist. The floor has been laid out by interspersing large flat rocks with small white pebbles to create an atmosphere that is found around a natural pool or waterfall in the woods. Hidden ceiling lights and a skylight keep the bathroom bright during the night and the day.

The rustic style is not elegant

G Farm House, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

G Farm House

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

Whoever said that rustic style is not elegant, would not have had the fortune of witnessing a house like the one created by Kumar Moorthy Associates with elegant wooden columns holding up the clay tiled roof on the verandah and wooden beams within the house. Wide large doors opening into the veranda and doors connecting rooms to each other have all been designed in the same style to allow free airflow within the house and keep it cool with minimal usage of artificial cooling techniques.

Buying a rustic house can be expensive

RESIDÊNCIA SL, MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA Rustic style houses
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA

MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA

A rustic house becomes an expensive exercise if a very old building has been purchased for renovation that requires extensive repairs to make it livable. If a house is being constructed from ground up and natural materials are easily available, then considerable savings can be made during construction. Tall buildings with high roofs will help save energy costs as it will reduce absorption of heat and cold during seasonal changes. Materials like aluminum, glass, cement etc. are used sparingly during construction of rustic homes as the focus is on natural materials like wood and stone, which again helps in bringing down the cost of owning a rustic home. The country house showcased here built with wood and clay tile roofs keep the abode cool in hot summers as well.

For more design ideas to create rustic look for your home browse through to this ideabook.

​Trendy Valentine’s Day Gifts For Interior Lovers
Did you change your opinion about the rustic style? Let us know in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks