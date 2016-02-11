An eternal love for the rustic style: True or False

Though it is easier to apply rustic style to older homes as they have been built with traditional materials making a modern home in similar way will give it organic warmth. It is easier to refurbish older houses in rustic style than in contemporary style as they already have touches like wooden beams on the roof, metal fixtures, old furniture and wood flooring. Modern homes can be given a rustic look by leaving a few walls unpainted or setting up brick and stone open fireplace with metal mantel.

In this home an earthy look is emphasised by a brick wall between the bedroom and rest of the house along with exposed wooden beams supporting the roof and walls. A shabby chic stool, cabinet and cupboard all made of unpolished wood add beauty to the room that is illuminated with drop down lamps. A floor laid with stone tiles adds to the overall ambiance with a handwoven rug to complete the decor.