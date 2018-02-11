Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 peaceful pooja rooms for Indian homes (Part II)

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Dhanturi Farm House, iammies Landscapes iammies Landscapes Mediterranean style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

India, the land of spirituality is respected the world over for its rich cultural heritage and the depth in the rituals and religious believes. We Indians take pride in our cultural heritage which we got from our ancestors and carry forward for the next generation. The daily ritual of offering prayer to the Almighty is one of them. It’s not practical to visit the temple daily. So we believe in building a temple right in our home. Today we have brought for you 10 serene pooja rooms for your home. Have a look!

​1. An exclusive abode

Dhanturi Farm House, iammies Landscapes iammies Landscapes Mediterranean style kitchen Couch,Building,Decoration,Countertop,Hall,Wood,Interior design,Living room,Flooring,Chair
iammies Landscapes

Dhanturi Farm House

iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes

Having an exclusive pooja room in modern home is rather a luxury. But if you have space why not have one at home. This exclusive pooja room is marked by remarkable carvings on the wooden wall that divide the room with the rest of the area. The positive vibe of this space will reverberate all over the home.

2. A shelf for prayer

The Urban Retreat, ZERO9 ZERO9 Country style living room
ZERO9

The Urban Retreat

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

There is unknown peace hidden in simplicity that cannot be explained in words. It can only be felt. Here the serene statue of God kept on a shelf is enough to bring in the faith and positive energy into the pooja space.

3. Temple in a cupboard

Puja unit homify Modern living room
homify

Puja unit

homify
homify
homify

Beautiful floral design carved of the cupboard doors, half glass to make the Mandir visible even when the doors are close, bell hanging inside, pristine white interior of the cupboard and pious statues shining under the white light; it’s pure and filled with positive energy.

4. Rendezvous with God

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The purity of white brings peace and tranquillity into the pooja space. Tucked in a corner, this pooja space is inviting for some quiet moment with God and our inner self. The contrast of white and black is well complemented by the touch of silver in the bell and diyas.

​5. Blessings from above

VILLA, VERVE GROUP VERVE GROUP Modern walls & floors Marble White Rectangle,Wood,Curtain,Electric blue,Ceiling,Plastic,Cylinder,Column,Magenta,Metal
VERVE GROUP

VILLA

VERVE GROUP
VERVE GROUP
VERVE GROUP

The arrangement of light is so that it is creating an illusion as if you and your home are blessed from above. The simple pooja space is made fascinatingly beautiful and pious just by playing with lights.

​6. The golden touch

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The golden shade behind, light making it shine brighter, and a few shelves fixed on the wall to hold the statues; it is a functional pooja space very apt for small homes and flats.


​7. Tucked in a corner

mandir unit homify Modern living room Brown
homify

mandir unit

homify
homify
homify

Wooden wall extends to form a pooja space in the corner. However, the creativity in design is making this ordinary corner a sensational pooja space. The shadow of leave motifs playing on the screen is magical.

8. A peaceful mind

Tv unit The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist living room Plywood Wood effect Building,Wood,Comfort,Interior design,Lighting,Ceiling fan,Hall,Architecture,Living room,Floor
The inside stories—by Minal

Tv unit

The inside stories - by Minal
The inside stories—by Minal
The inside stories - by Minal

We just want a little solace and peace of mind when we sit for our daily ritual. We can get it in simple pooja space too. There is nothing elaborate here. Wooden panels on the walls, a beautiful statue of Radha-Krishna and your faith; you will surely get what you are seeking for, peace of mind.

​9. Calm and serene

Foyer area homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Foyer area

homify
homify
homify

The warmth of wood, the coolness of diffused light, a cabinet to keep the space organized, comfortable bench to sit if you can’t sit on the floor and the statue of God; this is a perfect place to sit and pray with your family. There is enough space for all.

​10. The walkway to Nirvana

family room homify Modern living room
homify

family room

homify
homify
homify

The statue of Lord Buddha in meditative pose, two burning lamps, the calm décor and an enticing space; the corridor of the home has become a beautiful and peaceful pooja space and meditation room for the family.

You may get some inspiration from these beautiful pooja space from 2017: 10 beautiful pictures of pooja rooms from 2017

A wonderful residential project in Pune
Which one of these pooja room designs is your favourite? We are waiting to hear from you.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks