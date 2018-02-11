10 peaceful pooja rooms for Indian homes (Part II)

India, the land of spirituality is respected the world over for its rich cultural heritage and the depth in the rituals and religious believes. We Indians take pride in our cultural heritage which we got from our ancestors and carry forward for the next generation. The daily ritual of offering prayer to the Almighty is one of them. It’s not practical to visit the temple daily. So we believe in building a temple right in our home. Today we have brought for you 10 serene pooja rooms for your home. Have a look!
Having an exclusive pooja room in modern home is rather a luxury. But if you have space why not have one at home. This exclusive pooja room is marked by remarkable carvings on the wooden wall that divide the room with the rest of the area. The positive vibe of this space will reverberate all over the home.
There is unknown peace hidden in simplicity that cannot be explained in words. It can only be felt. Here the serene statue of God kept on a shelf is enough to bring in the faith and positive energy into the pooja space.
Beautiful floral design carved of the cupboard doors, half glass to make the Mandir visible even when the doors are close, bell hanging inside, pristine white interior of the cupboard and pious statues shining under the white light; it’s pure and filled with positive energy.
The purity of white brings peace and tranquillity into the pooja space. Tucked in a corner, this pooja space is inviting for some quiet moment with God and our inner self. The contrast of white and black is well complemented by the touch of silver in the bell and diyas.
The arrangement of light is so that it is creating an illusion as if you and your home are blessed from above. The simple pooja space is made fascinatingly beautiful and pious just by playing with lights.
The golden shade behind, light making it shine brighter, and a few shelves fixed on the wall to hold the statues; it is a functional pooja space very apt for small homes and flats.
Wooden wall extends to form a pooja space in the corner. However, the creativity in design is making this ordinary corner a sensational pooja space. The shadow of leave motifs playing on the screen is magical.
We just want a little solace and peace of mind when we sit for our daily ritual. We can get it in simple pooja space too. There is nothing elaborate here. Wooden panels on the walls, a beautiful statue of Radha-Krishna and your faith; you will surely get what you are seeking for, peace of mind.
The warmth of wood, the coolness of diffused light, a cabinet to keep the space organized, comfortable bench to sit if you can’t sit on the floor and the statue of God; this is a perfect place to sit and pray with your family. There is enough space for all.
The statue of Lord Buddha in meditative pose, two burning lamps, the calm décor and an enticing space; the corridor of the home has become a beautiful and peaceful pooja space and meditation room for the family.
