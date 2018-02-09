A stylish and functional home in Pune

This unique home has everything that would want in a designer home. A perfectly livable home thanks to the functional pieces all around the home, the architects of Inspire Interiors & Archnons India in Pune have managed to combine several elements to create a look that is consistent and clean. No modern elements in this home but yet it looks sophisticated and exquisite.
The wonderful entrance to the room is accentuated by the wonderful intricate design on the divider. The design of the divider is traditional yet chic.
The small space against the wall has been utilized to install a shoe rack. This wonderful space also acts as a neat shelf to store knick-knacks and such. The flowery wallpaper on the wall makes the space vibrant and happy.
This wonderful wall has been beautified using this unique ladder-like creation. While space is being currently used to showcase some other artwork, it can be used however the homeowner wants to. This space in the dining room can make for some great conversations.
This great area which is the dining room seems to be central to the home as it forms the central point for every part of the house. The kitchen is open and a similar intricate woodwork door forms the entrance to the puja room. The dining table is compact and formal. The lights are modern and functional in this space.
The ladder-like creation repeats itself on the roof of the first floor. The wall is adequately adorned with wonderful intricate patterned wood. While the wood dominates this section of the house, it makes the place look rustic and homely.
The simple lines and design keep the classic kitchen open and clear. The shelves and color of the room make the room look neat. There is enough counter space to work and all the gadgetry seems to be hidden away well inside the shelves.
Without adding major accents or textures, the designers have managed to create a functional and stylish bathroom. The glass enclosure makes the bathroom look large and spacious.
The wardrobes and the headboard have been kept minimal making the room look simple yet chic. The false ceiling brings a charm to this space while keeping the large windows bare allows natural light to filter in.
The wonderful, comfortable and luxurious sofas add a warmth to this area. The dark chocolate brown carpet is charming against the light color of the sofa and the Tv has been put against a wooden wall making the room look warm and inviting. A small coffee table matches the wooden wall to bring harmony to the overall design.