Welcoming Feng Shui into Your Home

The words Feng, meaning wind, and Shui, meaning water, combine to make the word Feng Shui. Said to have originated in China over 3,000 years back, the practice of Feng Shui has taken the world by storm. People from across the globe are adopting the principles of Feng Shui in a bid to welcome good energy into their homes and offices. If you are someone who is looking to incorporate the principles of Feng Shui into your home or office, then read ahead for some valuable tips.

Feng Shui deals with the art of arranging objects, buildings, and spaces in order to create positive energy in the space and thus, help spread it in the life of the person implementing it too. The principles of Feng Shui aim to create balance in your home or office, by using the five basic elements of nature – i.e. wood, fire, earth, metal, and water.

The Nine Principles to Learn Feng Shui

Feng Shui aims to balance the Yin and Yang of a place and incorporates the five elements of nature to balance these. Yin (meaning negative) has to balance the Yang (meaning positive) of a place so that the place exudes an aura of good energy. The basic nine principles of Feng Shui, which work together to create this positive energy, are location of objects, harmony, flow, positive attraction, clarity of objects, honouring every element of nature, making way for higher vibrations, letting nature inside our homes and offices, and incorporating symbolic pieces. We will discuss all these nine principles one by one, so as to help you make your home or office Feng Shui-compliant.