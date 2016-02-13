Welcoming Feng Shui into Your Home

The words Feng, meaning wind, and Shui, meaning water, combine to make the word Feng Shui. Said to have originated in China over 3,000 years back, the practice of Feng Shui has taken the world by storm. People from across the globe are adopting the principles of Feng Shui in a bid to welcome good energy into their homes and offices. If you are someone who is looking to incorporate the principles of Feng Shui into your home or office, then read ahead for some valuable tips.
Feng Shui deals with the art of arranging objects, buildings, and spaces in order to create positive energy in the space and thus, help spread it in the life of the person implementing it too. The principles of Feng Shui aim to create balance in your home or office, by using the five basic elements of nature – i.e. wood, fire, earth, metal, and water.
The Nine Principles to Learn Feng Shui
Feng Shui aims to balance the Yin and Yang of a place and incorporates the five elements of nature to balance these. Yin (meaning negative) has to balance the Yang (meaning positive) of a place so that the place exudes an aura of good energy. The basic nine principles of Feng Shui, which work together to create this positive energy, are location of objects, harmony, flow, positive attraction, clarity of objects, honouring every element of nature, making way for higher vibrations, letting nature inside our homes and offices, and incorporating symbolic pieces. We will discuss all these nine principles one by one, so as to help you make your home or office Feng Shui-compliant.
The universal energy of Chi is an extremely important concept in Feng Shui and implies to energy within and outside our bodies. The five elements of nature, different shapes, and colours are all manifestations of Chi and the main aim of Feng Shui principle is to get ‘good chi’ flowing through the home and the body of the person following it. As such, it becomes extremely important to regularly check the flow of Chi in your office and home, and then adjust it according to the principles of Feng Shui.
Proper placement and location of objects are of utmost importance to balance the Yin and Yang in Feng Shui. It is believed that in Feng Shui, the correct placement of objects in your surroundings help you gain from the positive energy that is released by the flow of good energy in that area. Every single object in your room or office needs to be placed in accordance with the principles of Feng Shui in order to express the feel of the flow of positive energy. Follow the bagua map- a nine-part grid, which shows the different areas of an enclosed space and how they correspond to different areas of life – and place objects in a way such that you can get the energy working in your advantage.
Living in harmony with the five elements of nature is another very important principle of Feng Shui. From ensuring a clutter-free living space, playing instrumental and soothing music in your home, maintaining a cheerful atmosphere in the home or office, placing that Feng Shui water fountain in the correct location, always using your front doors etc., are just some of the ways to maintain harmony between the five elements of nature and get positive energy flowing into your life.
One of the simplest tips for positive attraction is to veer your subconscious thoughts towards positive thinking. Feng Shui believes that ‘human luck’ – human thoughts and beliefs – attract similar ‘earth luck’ – messages sent by your external environment – and a positive ‘human luck’ attracts positive earth luck and vice versa. So if you want positive energy flowing around you, get in the habit of positive thinking and see the difference it makes.
Having dirty windows is one sure shot way of letting bad chi into your home. Windows symbolize your view of the world and a dirty window means a negative human luck. Clutter in your house also has a similar implication. So get those windows clean, de clutter your home, imagine positive energy filling your home and burn some palo santo, spray natural orange essential oil with water or even smudge with white sage to do space cleaning.
This needs you to balance out all the five elements of earth so as to have that perfectly feng shui compliant home. One simple way of doing this is by using symbolic colours of these elements so as to balance the energy of the home. So use green and brown colours to represent wood; red, strong yellow, orange, purple and pink to represent fire; light brown, light yellow to represent earth; gray and white to represent metal and blue and black to represent water. In this picture, Kannur-based interior designers Nimble Interiors have used a bright chirpy yellow to bring in the fire element.
In Feng shui; Good chi leads to higher vibrations and bad chi to lower vibrations. Feng shui practitioners endeavour to increase the vibrations of a place so as to add to the well being of the person residing in that home. This can again be done by cleaning clutter, rearranging furniture according to feng shui principles, incorporating colours corresponding to earth elements etc.
This is another very simple yet effective way to build your home around feng shui principles. What better than to be greeted with potted plants in the morning or after coming back from work. However avoid placing thorny plants, bonsai plants or dried flowers inside your home.
Feng Shui has eight symbols, which every house needs to have, in order to maximize the benefits of Feng Shui. These are the dragon, bamboo, double eight, laughing Buddha, Chinese coins, mystic knots, Foo dogs, and the Pagoda Towers. Having all of these eight symbols of Feng Shui are sure to bring good fortune and luck into your life. If you are interested in knowing more about how to apply the Feng Shui principles at your home, then here is a good read - 6 Easy ways to apply feng shui to the entrance